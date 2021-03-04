Enterprise WLAN Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel Lucent Enterprises (ALE International)

The Enterprise WLAN Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Enterprise WLAN market is expected to reach a CAGR of 26.71% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.”

Top Leading Companies of Enterprise WLAN Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel Lucent Enterprises (ALE International), Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Aerohive Networks Ltd., Dell Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., ZTE Corporation, Fortinet Inc. and others.

WLAN provides a network to enterprises to communicate through resources such as smartphones, computers, remote offices, and data centers. WAN connectivity allows users to access private or public gateways based on the customer’s requirements.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Data Traffic and Demand for High Speed Data Connectivity? to Drive the Growth of the Market

– Mobile data traffic is experiencing exponential growth, driven by data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications (APPs). Ericsson, through its Mobility Report November 2019, provides insight on mobile data traffic, which grew 68% year-on-year for 2019.

– Also, the total number of mobile subscriptions stood at 8 billion at the end of 2019. Further, the company expects that there will be 2.6 billion 5G subscriptions covering up to 65% of the world,s population and generating 45% of the world’s total mobile data traffic by 2025. This will boost the growth of the Enterprise WLAN market during the forecast period.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Enterprise WLAN Market:

– What is the size of the global Enterprise WLAN market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Enterprise WLAN during the forecast period?

– Which Enterprise WLAN provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Enterprise WLAN market? What is the share of these companies in the global Enterprise WLAN market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

