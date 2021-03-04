The Global Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19.82 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.20% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite Inc., SYSPRO (Pty) Ltd, Plex Systems Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc., Infor Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), The Sage Group PLC, IQMS Inc., Lake Financial Systems, Sage AU and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2019 – SAP SE announced the launch of Project Embrace, a collaboration program with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. Embrace is designed to put the customers move to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud in the language and context of their primary industry, by recommending the platform, software, services, and infrastructure from SAP as the preferred hyper-scaler and service partner.

– April 2019 – Oracle extended the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud. The latest machine learning-based innovations include an expense reporting assistant, project management digital assistant, and advanced financial controls, which will help in institutions for better control and management.

Key Market Trends

Education Software/ Application in Academics is Driving the Market Demand

– Nowadays, the education sector worldwide is developing and expanding quite rapidly, with Education software solutions streamlining and managing student information efficiently and automating processes for the stakeholders.

– A timetable management system enables the creation of both automatic and manual timetables. It guarantees timely updates on faculty substitution and assists in superior management of resources, rooms, and faculty.

– Grades and exam operation system provides the ability to conduct online examinations, consider the student performance, generate report cards, differentiate book management, hold mass competitive and entrance exams in schools, and provide the students with the results through the software system.

– Hostel management module software aids in reservation and arrangement of rooms for teacher accommodations and student hostels. It helps track visitor records and student outings, thus ensuring discipline. It also assists in controlling room facilities, room shifting and interchanging processes, and other important logistic support.

– MasterSoft provides comprehensive modules for school operation. For instance, LIB-Man is a cloud-based, fully integrated, user-friendly, multi-user package for computerization of all the Library’s in-house operations. This Library Software is easy to use and powerful. Lib-Man is embedded with Multi-lingual Fonts, QR Code & Bar Code fonts with RFID integration for automation. It also supports smartphone app for book searches in school.

North America to Hold a Significant Share

– North America holds significant market share due to increased demand for managing various academic processes. The adoption of ERP solutions in educational institutions has enabled administrators to manage their business processes, such as student billing, registration, and enrolments, effectively in this region.

– For instance, Ellucian software unites the entire institution with a versatile higher education ERP, to make processes more effective and keep faculty, students, and staff informed in North America. Its unique integration model to bring the institution�s data together provides answers to the complex questions and access curriculum data in real-time easily.

– BigSIS is a cloud-based student information system for private schools across North America. It offers integrated modules for managing admissions, enrollments, grade books, and more. It provides an integrated email system that helps teachers to communicate student progress to parents.

– Moreover, a built-in calendar feature helps both teachers and students keep track of their class schedules. The solution also offers modules for accepting donations, accepting online applications for school events, sharing volunteer opportunities with parents, etc.

Highlights of the Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market Report:

Detailed overview of Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market

Market Changing Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Enterprise Resource Planning for Schools industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

