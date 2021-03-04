Energy Efficient Elevators Market 2021 Global Outlook – Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fujitec Co. Ltd, KONE, Schindler group

Energy Efficient Elevators Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Energy Efficient Elevators Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The energy-efficient elevators market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15.14% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Energy Efficient Elevators Market are Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fujitec Co. Ltd, KONE, Schindler group, OTIS Elevator Company, Hyundai elevators Co. Ltd, Thyssen Elevators Co. Ltd, Honeywell international and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2019 – Hitachi announced a contract with Phoenix Group to supply a total of 106 elevator units. Through this contract, the company will supply elevators for large-scale office buildings, Phoenix Spaces 285 and Phoenix Aquila, which are to be constructed in Hyderabad.

– March 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC), will launch the NEXIEZ-LITE MRL elevator. This Indian-produced model does not require a machine room. The model will be added to the NEXIEZ-LITE series of elevators for midrise and low-rise residences, office buildings, and hotels in India.

– February 2019 – KONE Corporation, which is a prominent player in the elevator and escalator industry, received an order to provide energy-efficient elevators and a destination control system for an office tower that is under construction at Vancouver, BC, Canada. The project consists of a 25-story building with the ground floor as a retail space and 24 levels of office space.

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Sector to Significantly Contribute to the Market Demand

– The industrial sector uses more energy than any other end-user sectors. Elevators are the crucial elements that make it practical to live and work several floors above the ground.

– Due to the increasing requirements of elevators, energy consumption in the industrial sector (such as in the manufacturing sector for workforce, component and equipment transfer) is increasing. This is one of the leading reasons for the increasing amount of CO2 emissions.

– The demand for energy efficient systems in the industrial sector, therefore, increased in the last few years. The rising electricity prices have also been a major contribution to the demand for more energy efficient solutions.

– Energy efficient elevators use a relatively small amount of energy compared to the overall energy consumption of a building. At the same time, these elevators provide daily carrier service for passengers as well as contribute to the user’s experience with the building. Hence, these can be included in sustainability planning.

Regional Outlook of Energy Efficient Elevators Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Energy Efficient Elevators Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.