Energy Distribution and Transmission Market 2021 Top Leading Players, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Market Share, Trends, Types to 2027

Energy Distribution and Transmission Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.71% over the forecast period.

Global Energy Distribution And Transmission Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Increasing demand for energy, rapid expansion of electricity infrastructure coupled with fast economic growth and rising number of power plants are the major factors boosting the growth of the Global Energy Distribution And Transmission Market.

Scope of Global Energy Distribution and Transmission Market Report–

Energy distribution and transmission refers to the various phases of carrying electricity over poles and wires to a residential or industrial area. Transmission is also known as interstate highway of electricity delivery. It can deliver electricity that moves bulk electricity from the generation sites over long distances to closer areas of demand for electricity. Transmission lines carry large amounts of power at a high voltage level and can be delivered directly to a home or offices. Power plants generate electricity and it is delivered to the customers through transmission and distribution lines. High-voltage transmission lines deliver electricity over long distances between tall metal towers. The main goal of the electricity transmission system is the interconnection of the electric energy producing power plants or generating stations with the loads. Distribution lines are used for short distances with lower voltage.

Energy distribution and transmission market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use and by region & country level. Based upon type, energy distribution and transmission market is segmented into transformers, switchgears, transmission tower, power cables and wires and others. Based upon end-use, energy distribution and transmission market is segmented into residential, industrial, agriculture & commercial.

The regions covered in this energy distribution and transmission market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of energy distribution and transmission market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Energy Distribution and Transmission Companies:

Key players of the energy distribution and transmission market are,

BEA

Mitsubishi Electric

SIEMENS

ABB

TOSHIBA

Alstom

Fuji Electric

SYOSUNG

China XD Group

GE

Hitachi

Schneider

Others

Global Energy Distribution and Transmission Market Dynamics–

The increasing demand for energy, rapid expansion of electricity infrastructure coupled with fast economic growth and rising number of power plants are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of the global energy distribution and transmission market. The bulk transfer of electrical energy from generating power plants to consumers significantly requires large amounts of energy distribution and transmission. For example; according to The International Energy Agency’s 2007 World Energy Outlook stated that between 2005 and 2030, energy needs are projected to increase by around 55%. Additionally, the energy consumption is expected to increase by approximately 50%, with the large demand coming from developing countries. Furthermore, growing need of expansion and upgrading generating stations is another key factor leading to supplement the market growth. Globally transmission and distribution lines will need to increase by approximately 94 million kilometers by the end of 2035. However, sometimes these transmission and distribution line creates difficulties in obtaining the high voltage required for transmission which may hamper the market growth. Emerging countries will need to expand their power networks to help growing populations and this will offer lucrative opportunities for the further growth of the market in the coming future.

North America is expected to Dominate the Global Energy Distribution and Transmission Market throughout the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to account for the largest market for energy distribution and transmission market due to the rapid growth in transmission infrastructure with transmission and distribution (T&D) networks and significant investments to upgrade new distribution and transmission lines in this region. For example; The North American Electric Transmission & Distribution industry announced that they increased their investment in T&D infrastructure, which was estimated to around USD 49 billion in 2015. Moreover, Canadian utilities have also invested nearly USD 100 billion in 2015 on T&D infrastructure. Asia pacific is the fastest growing leading region in energy distribution and transmission market owing to growing population with the increasing demand for electric generation. Asian countries are increasingly focusing on improving power system by upgrading the transmission and distribution networks.

Energy Distribution and Transmission Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Transformers, Switchgears, Transmission Tower, Power Cables and Wires, Others

By End-Use: Residential, Industrial, Agriculture, Commercial, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

