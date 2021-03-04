Endoscope Washer Disinfectors Market is Driven by Rise in Number of Endoscopic Procedures

Endoscope Washer-Disinfectors Market: Overview

Continuous advancements have been made in the design and functionality of endoscopes. A wide range of endoscopes are finding acceptance in clinical settings, such as in gastroenterology and hepatology. Together with the proliferating use of endoscopy procedures around the world, the need for cleaning and disinfection of endoscopes has also gained commercial force. This drives the market proposition of state-of-the art endoscope washer-disinfectors.

The use of disinfectors not just improves patient tolerability and safety of endoscopes but also retains the quality and boosts the durability. But most importantly, what is driving the evolution of endoscope washer-disinfectors market is lowering the risk of transmission. A number of state-of-the art manufacturing units have cropped up over years to meet the demand for healthcare providers, where end users are promised a safe and reliable endoscope reprocessing. Growing number of reprocessing systems for endoscopes is also boosting the market.

The study on the endoscope washer-disinfectors market presents a critical evaluation on the key forces shaping the buyers’ and consumers’ preferences. The insights offered by market analysts takes a closer look at the strategic landscape and the technological advances attracting new slews of investments in prominent regional markets.

Endoscope Washer-Disinfectors Market: Key Trends

Rise in number of endoscopic procedures over the past few years is a key trend bolstering the demand for antimicrobial cleaning and disinfection of endoscopes, thereby boosting the market prospects of endoscope washer-disinfectors. The presence of potentially pathogenic microorganisms elevates the risk. Some of the organisms are Aspergillus brasiliensis, Candida albicans, Clostridium sporogenes, and Enterococcus faecium. The growing awareness about endoscope washer-disinfectors in patients and user safety is also a compelling proposition in the endoscope washer-disinfectors market.

A number of studies have taken place in understanding the impact of endoscope storage on the safety of endoscopy procedures. The incorporation of strategies that allow manufacturers to have access to finest quality disinfection devices is also a promising trend in the endoscope washer-disinfectors market. This has paved way to endoscope washer disinfectors in a wide range of specifications.

The growing adoption of ultra-thin caliber endoscopes in various hospital settings is a key driver for technological advances in the endoscope washer-disinfectors market. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure in numerous developing regions of the world will boost the prospects.

Endoscope Washer-Disinfectors Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

A growing number of players are leaning on unveiling state-of-the art technologies that are also versatile with endoscopes with different manufacturers. Top players are also keen on meeting the demand for customization. Several manufacturers are emphasizing on automating the disinfection workflows to a large extent. This has also defines their production advancements and innovation strategies in recent year.

Further, they are striving to use better materials in making the body of the equipment to make it more reliable and sturdy. In recent years, in-house manufacturing has picked up pace, and will define the competitive dynamics in the coming years.

Some of the key players in the endoscope washer-disinfectors market are Steelco SpA, Medonica, Choyang Medical, Belimed, Getinge Infection Control, Shinva Medical, Wassenburg Medical, ANIOS Laboratoires, Steris, Medivators, and Olympus Corporation.

Endoscope Washer-Disinfectors Market: Regional Assessment

Regionally, North America has been a highly lucrative market for manufacturers. A growing body of research and studies that assess endoscope cleaning and disinfection efficacy has added momentum to the revenue generation in the regional market. Asia Pacific is also a promising market. Its attractiveness is fueled by advances made in endoscopy procedures in all clinical settings.

