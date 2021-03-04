Electric Vehicle Connectors Market will reach at an estimated value of USD 154.08 million by forecast 2028

EV connectors act as the connecting device between the charging stations and the plug-in point of electric vehicles charging points. These connectors are used for the transferring of energy from the power source (i.e., charging/power stations) and the battery of electric vehicles. These connectors are different according to the design and specifications of the vehicle and their energy requirements.

Electric Vehicle Connectors Market will reach at an estimated value of USD 154.08 million and grow at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising demand and adoption of electric vehicle’s due to rising levels of concerns for the environment is an essential factor driving the electric vehicle connectors market.

Rising innovations and adoption resulting in the development of enhanced fast and rapid charging connectors is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising emphasis of governments on encouraging the adoption of EVs, rising focus of automakers on EVs as the prime segment, increase in demand for fast charging EV connectors, increasing popularity of electric and hybrid electric vehicles are the major factors among others boosting the electric vehicle connectors market. Moreover, rising use of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging stations for EVs, rising collaboration of governments with private companies and rising research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for electric vehicle connectors market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Segmentation : Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market

On the basis of type, electric vehicle connectors market is segmented into Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3.

Based on level of charging, the electric vehicle connectors market is segmented into level 1, level 2, level 3 and level 4.

Based on current supply, the electric vehicle connectors market is segmented into AC charging, DC charging and inductive charging.

Based on charging speed, the electric vehicle connectors market is segmented into rapid charger, fast charger and slow charger.

Based on component, the electric vehicle connectors market is segmented into leads, adapters, pins, wallbox, AC mini plus and portable chargers.

Based on cable type, the electric vehicle connectors market is segmented into coiled cable and straight cable.

Based on EV charging station, the electric vehicle connectors market is segmented into floor mounted and wall mounted.

The electric vehicle connectors market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into residential charging and commercial charging.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in electric vehicle connectors market report are TE Connectivity, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, TESLA, Fujikura Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER, YAZAKI Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, ITT INC., ABB, Schneider Electric, Amphenol Corporation, ChargePoint Inc., WallboxOK, DYDEN CORPORATION, Blink Charging Co., Fischer Connectors SA, Connector-Tech ALS Pty Ltd, SemaConnect Inc. and Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

Electric vehicle connectors market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, level of charging, current supply, charging speed, component, cable type, EV charging station and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electric vehicle connectors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Electric Vehicle Connectors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electric Vehicle Connectors market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Electric Vehicle Connectors Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electric Vehicle Connectors market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electric Vehicle Connectors market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electric Vehicle Connectors market.

