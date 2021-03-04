Edge Data Center Market | Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast to 2027

A recent report on Edge Data Center Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Global Edge Data Center Market is valued at USD 3.54 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 9.76 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the IoT technology and regulations designed to safeguard data privacy around the globe are anticipated to drive growth of Global Edge Data Center Market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=51066&RequestType=Sample

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

With edge computing, IT infrastructure is moved into specialized facilities known as edge data centres that are located either on-premise, or at locations near to end-users. An edge data center can be defined as a data center housing edge computing equipment. It is designed to complement existing public cloud or colocation deployments, edge data centres offer advantages that neither possess. The physical nature of internet infrastructure is changing as now people watch more and more of their video online versus cable TV or satellite services, and as businesses consume more and more cloud services versus buying hardware boxes and software licenses. With the growing push toward data sovereignty and regulations designed to safeguard data privacy around the globe, companies are finding the ability to keep data close at hand enormously useful and edge data centres are positioned to meet these requirements by virtue of their physical proximity, while still fulfilling their organisation’s IT requirements. Thus, changing economy and way of life increases the adoption of wearable tech, remote education, driver-less vehicles, virtual assistants and so on. The equipment that communicates with these devices needs to live closer to users to be most effective. Thus the streaming of content and generation of data within the Internet of things is driving the need for edge computing, and led to accelerate the demand for edge data centers.

Global edge data center market report is segmented on the basis of component, type, application and region & country level. Based upon component, global edge data center market is classified into IT infrastructure, networking, server, storage, support infrastructure, cooling, security, power and others. Based upon type, global edge data center market is divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on application, the edge data center market is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality and others.

The regions covered in this Edge Data Center Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Edge Data Center is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Edge Data Center Market Report- Some major key players for Global Edge Data Center Market are Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hitachi Vantara, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Vertiv, Co., Flexential Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, 365 Operating Company LLC, vXchnge Holdings, LLC, EdgeConneX, Inc., Vapor IO, Inc., Panduit Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and others.

Increasing Geriatric Population Coupled with the Increasing Prevalence of Organ Failure, Such as Heart or Liver Failure Drives the Growth of Global Edge Data Center Market- In recent years, it is observed that people watch more and more of their video online versus cable TV or satellite services, and as businesses consume more and more cloud services versus buying hardware boxes and software licenses which leads to a tremendous increased in the use of data. And with the growing push towards the data sovereignty and regulations designed to safeguard data privacy around the globe, companies are finding the ability to keep data close at hand enormously useful. Thus, edge data centres are ideal alternate in this situation. Thus, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of edge data centers. For example; EdgeConneX went from zero data centers two years ago to two dozen today and growing, and also the vXchnge bought eight Sungard data centers in tier-two markets in one go earlier which shows the increased demand for edge data centers in the recent years. Furthermore, increasing application of edge data centers in various industries is also supplementing the growth in the market. Increasing research and developments in this field can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America andMiddle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Edge Data Center Market.

Key Benefits for Edge Data Center Market Reports

Global market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Edge Data Center Market Segmentation:-

By Component:

IT Infrastructure

Networking

Server

Storage

Support Infrastructure

Cooling

Security

Power

Others

By Type:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

energy

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Edge Data Center Market- The global edge data center Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global edge data center market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed infrastructure and increase in the adoption of advanced computing technologies in this region. Increasing investment by the leading players of the market in this region is also supplementing the market growth. For example; On January 17th, 2019; Oracle announced the opening of a Toronto data center to support in region customer demand for Oracle’s public cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle’s next-generation cloud infrastructure offers the most flexibility in the public cloud, allowing companies to run traditional and cloud-native workloads on the same platform. On September 23rd, 2019; Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based global investment firm, today announced that it has signed an agreement to invest up to USD$500 million in Cologix, the network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, subject to various regulatory approvals. The transaction will provide significant investment for Cologix for growth in both the United States of America’s and Canada’s data center markets.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth in the global edge data center market owing to the increasing need for the effective data storage in the various industrial sectors such as BFSI, IT, telecom, manufacturing and others due to the economic growth in this region. In addition, rapid development of 5G, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the commercial application of these new cutting-edge technologies, the demand for data processing and information interaction is increasing are also accelerating the market growth in this region.

Edge Data Center Market Key Players:

Rittal

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Elliptical Mobile Solutions

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Panduit Corp

Anixter International

Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation

Zellabox, Dell Inc.

Silicon Graphics, Inc.

Others

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=51066&RequestType=Methodology

This comprehensive report will provide:

Enhance your strategic decision making

Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

Increase your industry knowledge

Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

Build your technical insight

Illustrate trends to exploit

Strengthen your analysis of competitors

Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2017?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segment account for in 2025?

Which region has more opportunities?

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Edge Data Center Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Edge Data Center Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Edge Data Center Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global Edge Data Center Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Edge Data Center Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025

Chapter –Edge Data Center Market Analysis: by Component

4.1. Edge Data Center Market Revenue (USD Million), by Product Type, 2015 – 2025

4.2. Edge Data Center Market Share (%), by Product Type, 2017

4.3. Edge Data Center Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Product Type, 2015 – 2025

Chapter –Edge Data Center Market Analysis: by Organization Size

5.1. Edge Data Center Market Revenue (USD Million), by Organization Size, 2015 – 2025

5.2. Edge Data Center Market Share (%), by Organization Size, 2017

5.3. Edge Data Center Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Organization Size, 2015 – 2025

Chapter –Edge Data Center Market Analysis: by Vertical

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/ICT-and-Media/Global-Edge-Data-Center-Market-Size/Summary

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]