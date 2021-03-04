East Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights- China National Petroleum Corporation, Total S.A., Tullow Oil

The report East Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for the East Africa oil and gas midstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5 % during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The East Africa Oil and Gas Midstream market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like China National Petroleum Corporation, Total S.A., Tullow Oil, Petrleos de Moambique SA, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Kenya Pipeline Company Ltd., Eni S.p.A. among others.

Scope of the Report:

– The transportation sector in the region requires investment to grow further. Some of the projects are under construction, but due to instability, financial strains, and economic unviability, they have faltered to deliver better results.

– Countries like Mozambique and Tanzania have vast reserves of Natural gas, which, if produced economically, may act as a catalyst to further the growth in the sector and may become an opportunity for the companies working in the industry.

– Kenya has a vast coastline that can be used by neighboring countries to export their oil and gas to the world. Friendy relations with neighboring countries and increasing level of infrastructure is expected to provide growth to the market.

Key Market Trends:

Transportation Sector to Witness Growth

– As the stability in many of the countries in the region has increased, prosperity has led to an increase in the purchasing power of the citizens, and demand for goods like oil and gas has also seen a significant improvement and is expected to remain high in the forecast period.

– Consumption of natural gas increased in the region, by 7.93%, year on year, from 1.9 million tons of oil equivalent (mtoe), in 2015 to 1.4 mtoe, in 2018. The increase in consumption incentivizes the investors for the required increase in capacity and increases the investments in the future, thereby boosting growth in the industry.

– In 2019, the total capacity of gas pipelines in Mozambique was approximately 95471 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Mozambique-South Africa Gas pipeline with a length of 537 miles (865 km) and a capacity of 540.3 million cubic feet per year is the largest gas pipeline in the country, and such projects may build further in the forecast period.

– Hence, pipeline capacity is expected to increase slightly in the forecast period due to an increase in the production and consumption of oil and gas and rising investment in the sector.

