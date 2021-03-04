Drug Delivery Devices Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, Becton

The Drug Delivery Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This is attributing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, growth in the biologics market. As drug delivery devices help in delivering the drugs which are beneficial for the targeted population to recover faster. In addition, a rising number of cancers, respiratory are diabetic patients across the world will promote the adoption of drug delivery devices and drive the overall market. As per GLOBOCAN, an estimate of 18 million cancer cases worldwide were reported in 2018. With the presence of a huge target population will require regular drug delivery devices for diagnosis and treatment purposes and propel the drug delivery devices market. Moreover, Increasing R&D expenditure by innovators and generic players, the development of new drugs and biologics and technological advancements in understanding human biology and diseases will also fuel the overall market.

The 117 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Drug Delivery Devices Market: Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, 3M, Antares Pharma, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Market Overview:

By Route of Adinistration, Topical Drug Delivery Devices is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.

Topical drug delivery devices are estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to several benefits associated with this type of route of administrations such as ease of use, painless, noninvasive delivery, convenient and superior spreadability. Moreover, increasing prevalence of skin diseases around the world making it a global burden. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, the prevalence of psoriasis, a type of skin infection ranges between 0.09% and 11.43% with 100 million population affected globally. This rising prevalence and enhanced patient compliance will likely positively impact segment growth.

In Addition, a rising number of biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure will also boost the growth of the drug delivery devices market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global Drug Delivery Devices Market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies, growing research and development expenditure, rising patient preference for drug delivery devices, product launches, and technological advancements. The United States owns the largest share of drug delivery devices market in the North America region Furthermore, increasing adoption of novel drug delivery system and advancements in pharmacology are also expected to fuel the drug delivery devices market in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The Drug Delivery Devices Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, 3M, Antares Pharma, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Drug Delivery Devices Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

