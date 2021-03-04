Distribution Board Market Research Methodology Focuses on Exploring Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development 2025

The Report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. Distribution Board Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, New product launch, Product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Hager Group,Legrand,Siemens AG,ABB,Schneider Electric,Eaton,General Electric,LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED,Havells India Ltd,East Coast Power Systems,INDUSTRIAL ELECTRIC MFG,Arabian Gulf Switchgear,OEZ,ESL Power Systems,INDU-ELECTRIC Gerber GmbH,Blakley Electrics

Distribution Board Market: Overview

Distribution board divides an electrical power feed into subsidiary circuits, while providing a protective fuse or circuit breaker for each circuit in a common enclosure. Distribution board is the main electric supply system for commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

Various types of distribution boards are available in different sizes. These include surface mounted, flush mounted, or floor standing. Distribution boards are available with closing doors or see-through plastic covers or doors.

Regions Covered in the Global Ground Distribution Board Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)a

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

Distribution Board Market: Key Drivers

Distribution board is the overall system having neutral links, earth leakage units, and interconnecting wires for proper electrical distribution in a building. One crucial part of a distribution board is the fuse. In the case of overcurrent, the fuse automatically shuts down the supply, protecting appliances and preventing electrical danger in a building.

The distribution board frame should eliminate any possibility of error during installation. A well-installed and user-friendly distribution board ensures safety and long life of electrical distribution systems. Thus, need for protection devices in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is expected to drive the distribution board market globally.

Several countries across the globe are dealing with high costs associated with disruptions and Customer Minutes Lost (CML). Investments needed to maintain and upgrade the network is also high. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, about 75% of transmission lines and transformers are at least 25 years old. Outdated infrastructure is frequently cited by commentators as the biggest threat to the U.S. energy supply. Several countries in Europe such as Romania are also facing the issue of run-down infrastructure that cannot withstand the demands placed on it.

Most countries are adopting smart grid technologies in order to improve electricity transmission and distribution. This is boosting the global distribution board market.

In October 2018, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) made an investment of ~US$ 25 Mn (AED 93 Mn) to enhance its smart grid capabilities

Distribution Board Market: Major Developments

In February 2018, Havells India Limited, a leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, announced its strategy to further strengthen its presence in North India, i.e. Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, with the launch of innovative switchgear products such as distribution boards, ACCL, and circuit breakers (MCB/RCCB)

In April 2017, Electrical specialist Lewden Palazzoli launched a new range of TP&N distribution boards that are ideal for usage in modern commercial and industrial installations. Each of the boards has been produced to save space as well as provide the installer with quick and easy wiring installation.

