Distributed Antenna System Market Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2021
According to a new market report pertaining to the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market published by Transparency Market Research the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of 2019 and US$ ~20.4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~11% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the distributed antenna system market can be attributed to the growing popularity of mobile communication devices and adoption of wireless connectivity across the world. North America is anticipated to lead the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period.
Growing Requirement to Boost Communication Signals to Drive Global Market
Multiple technologies are being developed in order to provide better networking solutions around the globe. At present, growing adoption of BYOD (bring your own device) such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets across the world is boosting the demand for better communication signals. This is primarily due to the growing consumer desire for continuous online connectivity for audiovisual communication around the globe.
Moreover, network sufficiency is an important aspect of public safety communication. Even some municipalities insist on public safety coverage in buildings before providing actual certificates of occupancy. High-speed data services have become commonplace fixtures in buildings, as modern culture and society is reliant on wireless communication. Consequently, this is driving the demand for distributed antenna systems in order to boost communication signals within buildings to meet public safety network (PSN) needs and to provide other technologies and frequencies at the same time. Therefore, increase in demand for higher bandwidth applications and in-building wireless solutions is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the distributed antenna system market during the forecast period.
Untapped Regions to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to fuel the demand for distributed antenna systems. Currently, these economies have significantly deploying distributed antenna systems. This is the result of growing awareness and penetration of Internet as well as rising demand for connectivity within public infrastructure.
For instance, the rapidly growing number of 4G subscribers in Asia Pacific is expected to provide several opportunities for the distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period. In addition, demand for DAS solutions is growing continuously from residential and commercial subscribers for 24/7 connectivity. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is expected to be a potential market for DAS, largely due to the growing requirement to upgrade to a robust network.
Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market: Segmentation
The global distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and end user. Based on component, the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been categorized into hardware and services. Hardware segment has been further divided into active DAS, passive DAS, cabling, and hybrid. The market for active distributed antenna systems has been cross-segmented into head-end and remotes, trays, antennas, and others. Passive distributed antenna systems has been sub-categorized into donor antennas, trays, repeaters, and others. The cabling segment has been further categorized into coaxial, optical fiber, CAT5, and others. Similarly, hybrid DAS has been further divided into head-end and remotes, and repeaters. The services segment has been classified into design & installation services and maintenance services.
In terms of technology, the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been categorized into cellular/commercial DAS and public safety DAS. Public safety segment is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been segmented into offices/corporate campuses, hospitality (hotels/resorts and retail/shopping malls), healthcare, education, transportation (airports/train stations and parking structures/underground/tunnels), government, industrial, stadiums & arenas, and others. Among these, hospitality, government, and stadiums & arenas are the key segments fueling the growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market.
Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America led the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market, and is estimated to account for a substantial market share by 2019, with the U.S. being a major market in the region.
The distributed antenna system (DAS) market in North America is expected to hold a dominant share of ~36% of the global market by the end of 2019. The distributed antenna system (DAS) market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a notable CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period.
The distributed antenna system (DAS) market in South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for a significant share has also been included as part of the geographic analysis for the distributed antenna system (DAS) market.
Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market: Competition Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading and regional companies operating in the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market. Key players profiled in the report include American Tower Corporation, AT&T Inc., Bird Technologies, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Cobham Wireless, CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, Dali Wireless, SOLiD, Inc., and TESSCO Technologies, Inc.
