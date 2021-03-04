Directed Energy Weapons Market 2020: Key Company Information-Growth, Trends | Leading Competitors- Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Market Overview

Directed energy weapons market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the directed energy weapons market to account to USD 80.4 billion growing at a CAGR of 29.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing need of laser especially in navy, regulations and legal impacts of DEWs has been directly impacting the growth of directed energy weapons market.

A weapon that emits a fixed force and can transfer that force to the target is called a targeted force (DEW). The targeted arms market is known for producing very powerful beams. They make extensive use of one optical system to track or simply focus on the target. Lasers are considered to be the most advanced type of DEW weapon. Also, these poles can be easily guided by mirrors to destroy invisible targets from the source.

The targeted power output produces highly concentrated energy and consists of a laser, microwave, and particle beams to destroy the target. These weapons have widespread applications such as anti-personnel weapons programs and arrow protection programs. Targeted energy weapons are used to protect them from chemical, biological, radio, and nuclear emergencies to protect national security. The growing popularity of high-powered, integrated, precise, and inexpensive weapons of mass security is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for directed energy weapon (DEWs) systems in defense forces globally is the main driver for the directed energy weapons market. Extensive research and development in the field of directed energy technologies is also a driver for the directed energy weapons market. The requirement of low-cost precision weapons and increasing demand for non-lethal weapons is a driver of the market. Growing defense programs for directed energy weapon systems, technological advancement in laser technology and rising unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) deployment is an opportunity for the growth of the directed energy weapons market.

High development cost is a challenge for directed energy weapons market. However, stringent industry regulations is a restraint in growth of directed energy weapons market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The Directed Energy Weapons Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Directed Energy Weapons Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Directed Energy Weapons Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the directed energy weapons market report are Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Boeing, BAE systems, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., MBDA, Moog Inc., Applied Companies., Textron Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, QinetiQ, Thales Group, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Lumentum Operations LLC, Leonardo Electronics US Inc., Kord Technologies, II-VI Incorporated, General Atomics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Dynetics,Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the directed energy weapons market due to due to huge demand from defense sector coupled with high weapon investments. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to benefits of being cost-effective, high quality and precise nature, these systems are increasingly in demand in defense & homeland security applications.

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Scope and Market Size

Directed energy weapons market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, high energy laser system, product and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, the directed energy weapons market is segmented into homeland security and defense.

Based on technology, the directed energy weapons market is segmented into high energy laser, high power microwave and particle beam.

Based on high energy laser system, the directed energy weapons market is segmented into fiber laser, free electron laser, solid-state laser and chemical laser.

Directed energy weapons market has also been segmented based on product, into lethal and non-lethal.

Based on end user, the directed energy weapons market is segmented into ship-based, land vehicles, airborne and gun shot.

Based on regions, the Directed Energy Weapons Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Directed Energy Weapons Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Directed Energy Weapons Market growth.

