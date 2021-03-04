Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA)-Global Market Outlook 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market:

BASF, Taminco, Huntsman, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SOLVY), New Top, APDI, Dingxin Chemical, Zhejiang Xier Chemical

The market for Dylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4 % globally during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the market studied is growing demand owing to its wide range of applications. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations and the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market are hindering the growth of the market studied.

Dylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the beauty & personal care segment. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption coming from China, Japan, and India.

Increasing Demand from Beauty & Personal Care Segment

– Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is a diamine that is widely used during the manufacturing of some surfactants, such as Cocamidopropyl betaine which is an ingredient in many personal care products including soaps, shampoos, and cosmetics, and other personal care products.

– DMAPA is completely miscible with water, alcohols, esters, and ketones. It has limited miscibility with diethyl ether, benzene, and chlorinated hydrocarbons.

– DMAPA is mild, skin-friendly, and hence its use has increased in the production of soft soap and shampoos as it does not irritate the skin and eyes.

– The global beauty industry is expected to compound annually at 5% to 7% to reach USD 800 billion by 2025.

– Hence, owing to the growing application of Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) in beauty & personal care products especially in the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) during the forecast period. Due to the high demand from countries like China, India, and Japan, the market for Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) has been increasing in the region.

– The largest producers of Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies which are involved in the production of Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) are BASF SE, Solvay, Huntsman International LLC, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd, and Silver Fern Chemical Inc.,

– Chinese pharmaceutical industry which is valued at about ~USD 145 billion currently, represents the biggest emerging market with growth tipped to reach about ~USD 200 billion by 2022, thus increasing the scope of application of DMAPA.

– In Japan, the beauty & personal care industry-valued USD 37,330 million in 2019 where the application of DMAPA plays a vital role during the maniufacturing process. However, due to the outbreak of covid-19, the demand for personal care products has been rapidly increasing which is expected to create market demand for DMAPA during the forecast period

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

