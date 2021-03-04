Digital Video Content Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2027
Global digital video content market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of wide-scale streaming service providers globally.
Digital video content is the availability of entertainment content in the forms of videos through different viewing models, such as laptops, computers, mobiles, tablets and various others devices. The content available through these services is of wide variety consisting of music, TV shows, movies, advertisements, guides, educational content and various others.
Market Drivers:
- Increased demand for online viewing content globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market
- Wide-scale reach of these services ensuring better information and awareness is also expected to propel the growth of the market
- Greater adoption of video content from the millennial population can also act as a market driver
Market Restraints:
- Concerns related to content being downloaded and pirated is expected to hinder the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Digital Video Content Market
By Video Type
- Video On Demand (VOD)
- Online Video Content
By Deployment Model
- Pay TV
- Over-The-Top (OTT)
By Business Model
- Advertising
- Subscription
- Download To Own (DTO)
- Others
By Device Type
- Laptops
- Personal Computers
- Mobiles
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Vudu announced their plans to exhibit original content on their streaming service, including a thriller show and kids show. The streaming service is slowly gaining popularity amongst the individuals, which has resulted in the company taking steps to ensure that they provide original content in larger quantities. The content will be supported by ads and will be free-to-stream
- In April 2019, Disney announced that they will launch their streaming service “Disney+” by November 2019, which will be available monthly for USD 6.99 or at an annual subscription of USD 69.99. The streaming service will be available through smart TVs, browsers, tablets, mobile devices and gaming consoles. Users will have individual profiles on the platform and can introduce child locks on their profiles. The content will be available for downloading and users will be able to view the content in 4K HDR wherever the equipment is available
Competitive Analysis
Global digital video content market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital video content market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global digital video content market are Amazon.com, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Disney; Twitter; HULU; COMCAST; Apple Inc.; BT; Cox Communications, Inc.; Talk Talk TV Entertainment Limited; Facebook; Deutsche Telekom AG; Verizon Media Group; VUDU, Inc.; Akamai Technologies; Snagfilms Inc.; Indieflix,Inc; TiVo Platform Technologies, LLC; Crackle,Inc; Brightcove Inc., Telstra among others.
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Digital Video Content report.
Major Highlights of Digital Video Content market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Digital Video Content market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Digital Video Content market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Digital Video Content market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
