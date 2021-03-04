Digital Transformation Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth Rate, And Industry Analysis To 2029

The global digital transformation market was valued at USD 461 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

The report include a thorough study of the Digital Transformation Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Digital Transformation Market . This report is a result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools.

Digital Transformation Market size to expand at a massive CAGR from 2021 to 2029.

These tools aid the researchers to gather authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the Digital Transformation Market has also been pictured in the report, offering an opportunity to the Digital Transformation Market players to measuring system their performance.

Major Key players covered in this report:

HPE (the U.S.), HCL Technologies (India), Tibco software (the U.S.), Alcor Solutions (the U.S.), Smartstream (UK), Yash Technologies (the U.S.), Interfacing (Canada), Microsoft (the U.S.), SAP (Germany), Cognizant (the U.S.), Adobe (the U.S.), Dell EMC (the U.S.), IBM (the U.S.), Google (the U.S.), Marlabs (the U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), Broadcom (the U.S.), Equinix (the U.S.), Oracle (the U.S.), Kissflow (India), Emudhra (India), Process Maker (the U.S.), Process Street (the U.S.), Happiest Minds (India), Scoro (UK), Brillio (the U.S.), Aexonic Technologies (the U.S.).

By Technology

Cloud Computing

AI

Big Data and Analytics

Mobility/Social Media

Cybersecurity

IoT

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI),

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the Digital Transformation Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2029. The forecast period is the time period when the key factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly. The estimated value of the market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the Digital Transformation Market.

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the Digital Transformation Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the Digital Transformation Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the Digital Transformation Market.

Regional

Digital Transformation Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the Digital Transformation Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Transformation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Transformation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Transformation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Digital Transformation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

