Digital Dose Inhaler Market Overview by Increasing Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025 | Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis International AG, Propeller Health, Philips Respironics

The Digital Dose Inhaler Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The digital dose inhaler market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of above 13.3% during the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of the digital dose inhaler market include the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and the growing demand for technology-enabled features of the respiratory devices. Soaring geriatric populations suffering from respiratory disorders and favorable reimbursement policies also play a significant role in the growth of the market. According to the report of the Global Asthma Network 2018, around 339 million people are affected by Asthma, and the prevalence is rising. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases globally is pushing the market growth. However, the high cost of the inhalers is the constraint to the growth of the market.

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI) are Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Growth of the Market



Dry powder inhalers are devices that deliver medication to the lungs in the form of a dry powder. The major factors attributing to the growth of the dry powder inhaler segment are the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD, Asthma, etc. and growing demand for technology-enabled features of the respiratory devices. Problems related to the occurrences of drug irritation caused by the existence of propellant components, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in MDI, have boosted the usage of the DPIs, with lesser irritant impacts while providing therapeutic efficacy as MDIs.Hence the DPIs are called the green inhalers.

Though the MDIs hold a significant market share, the adoption of the manufacturing of DPIs by the health care providers increases production in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall digital dose inhaler market throughout the forecast period. The growth is credited to the meticulous research and development programs, increasing awareness regarding the presently available, hi-tech respiratory devices. Also, an increase in the prevalence of respiratory conditions among both the pediatric and the elderly population will further benefit market growth.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), every day, 10 Americans die from asthma, and 3,564 people died from asthma in 2017. With the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the digital dose inhaler market in the region grows proportionally.

