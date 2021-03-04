Dermatoscopes Market 2021 Size and Share: Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Dermatoscopes Market is valued at USD 735.98 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1852.96 Million By 2025 with the CAGR of 14.10 % over the forecast period.

High prevalence of skin cancer disease, rise in patient awareness about skin cancer and growth in research and development initiatives are some important factors driving the growth of dermatoscope market.

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/925

Dermatoscopy may be a process through which the examination of skin lesions are often determined using an instrument, called as dermatoscope. The instrument is employed by dermatologists to differentiate quite tumors and malignant (cancerous) lesions, especially within the diagnosis of melanoma. Modern dermatoscope uses the liquid medium and polarized light so on wipe out the skin surface reflection. It’s used for the assessment of pigmented lesions before surgery. The technique is performed employing a hand-held self-illuminating device called dermatoscope that visualizes features including epidermis, dermoepidermal junction and superficial dermis present under the skin surface that aren’t normally visible to unaided eye. Modern dermatoscope can even record images and videos during an inspection of the skin. It is used in hospitals and skin clinics. The pictures from the dermatoscope are often digitally photographed or recorded for future reference.

Global dermatoscopes market report is segmented on product type, technology component, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon product type, global dermatoscopes market is classified into portable and platform. Based upon technology, global dermatoscopes market is classified into LED, xenon, halogen and ultraviolet. Based upon component, global dermatoscopes market is classified into illumination system, achromatic lens, contact plate and power supply. Based upon end -user, global dermatoscopes market is classified into hospitals, beauty clinics, skin clinics, research & academic institutes and others.

The regions covered in this global dermatoscopes market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of dental chair market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Dermatoscopes Market Reports–

Some major key players for global dermatoscopes market are Canfield Scientific, Inc., Dermlite, Dino-Lite Europe, FotoFinder, Haymed, Bio-Therapeutic, Bomtech, Caliber I.D., Heine, Illuco Corporation, KaWe, NIDEK, Opticlar Vision, Optilia Instruments, Pixience, Quantificare, Rudolf Riester, Sklar Instruments, Volk and among others.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/925

Global Dermatoscopes Market Dynamic Analysis –

Dermatoscope market is increasing due to a rise within the cases of carcinoma, skin lesions and awareness among people. Also, this market has grown due to the increase in the cosmetic industry. Beauty clinics, hospitals, and skin clinics are the end-user of dermatoscope instrument. Growth in technologies like USB imaging and video technology of imaging melanoma is probably going to fuel the expansion of the worldwide dermatoscope market. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, in the U.S., more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day and more than two people die of the disease every hour. Several dermatology related diseases are spreading, and thus raising the demand for dermatoscope within the market. Also, people visiting skin clinics for his or her aesthetic looks also are fueling the market to rise. However, introduction of biological agents for melanoma detection and new technologies such as SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) and PET (Positron-emission tomography) are expected to hamper the dermatoscope market growth. Moreover, infrastructural advancements in the medical and healthcare industry in the field of dermatology for skin cancer treatment are projected to generate more opportunities for the growth of the global dermatoscope market during the forecast period.

Global Dermatoscopes Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the global dermatoscope market due to high prevalence of skin diseases such as melanoma cases due to tanning and ultraviolet rays, which is expected to supplement the demand for dermatoscope and hence drives the growth of dermatoscope market in this region. In 2018, According to American Institute for Cancer Research, Melanoma of the skin is the 19th most commonly occurring cancer in men and women. There were nearly 300,000 new cases. Moreover, According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, the annual cost of treating skin cancers in the U.S. is estimated at USD 8.1 billion and about USD 3.3 billion for melanoma.

Europe is the second leading market for dermatoscope as there are favorable government policies concerning about health care infrastructure and awareness among population against skin cancer. Due to advanced devices for the diagnosis of skin cancer, especially in Germany propel growth of the market. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will positively influence the regional industry growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rise in population, changing lifestyle, increase in awareness about skin cancer. In addition, economic growth and rise in medical tourism along with research and cancer laboratories are supporting the health care infrastructure improvement in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and China. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will positively influence the regional industry growth.

Key Benefits for Global Dermatoscopes Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Dermatoscopes Market Segmentation –

By Products:-

Portable

Platform

By Technology:-

LED

Xenon

Halogen

Ultraviolet

By Component:-

Illumination system

Achromatic lens

Contact plate

Power supply

By End User:-

Hospital

Beauty clinics

Skin Clinic

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:-

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Dermatoscopes Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Dermatoscopes Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Dermatoscopes Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Dermatoscopes Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Dermatoscopes Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Dermatoscopes Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/d-dermatoscopes-market-size