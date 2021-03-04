Dental Chair Market To Witness Remarkable Growth Of $677.14 Million By 2025 Due To Rising Demand For Better Healthcare Service: Brandessence Market Research

Dental Chair Market is valued at USD 497.58 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 677.14 Million By 2025 with the CAGR of 4.50 % over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of oral diseases is the key driver for the growth of global dental chair market.

Scope of Global Dental Chair Market –

A dental chair is a specially designed medical device planned to support a patient’s whole body like a recliner but articulated, so that the dentist can recline patients to virtually any position. It a very important piece of equipment to ensure proper dental care. Also, the dental chairs serve as an essential operational tool for the dentists. Dental chair contain an electrically operated, retractable patient seating chair to which compressed air, micrometer, spittoon bowl, water line an overhead light is attached. Now, Manufacturers are focusing on patient comfort as the primary factor during the design of dental chairs, complimenting the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are basically three different types of dental chairs are available such as ceiling mounted design, mobile independent design and dental chair mounted design.

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/924

Global dental chair market report is segmented on type, application design, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon type, global dental chair market is classified into non-powered dental chairs and powered dental chairs. Based upon application, global dental chair market is classified into examination, surgery, orthodontic and portable. Based upon design, global dental chair market is classified into ceiling-mounted design, mobile-independent design, dental chair-mounted design and others. Based upon end -user, global dental chair market is classified into hospitals, dental clinics and research & academic institutes.

The regions covered in this global dental chair market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of dental chair market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Dental Chair Market Reports–

Some major key players for global dental chair market are Danaher Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Biolase Technology Inc., Nakanishi Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Sybron Dental Specialities Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, A-Dec Inc., Midmark Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Dental, Young Innovations Inc. and among others.

Global Dental Chair Market Dynamic Analysis –

Increasing number of people experiencing gum and oral diseases across the world is expected to propel the growth of the global dental chair market. According to the World Health Organization, oral diseases are non-communicable diseases and around half of the global population is affected by oral diseases and an approximately 5 billion people suffer from tooth decay. In 2016 according to WHO, the global burden of disease estimated that oral diseases affected at least 3.58 billion people worldwide, with caries of the permanent teeth being the most prevalent of all conditions assessed. For instance, WHO stated as, 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth and it is estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth. The growing number of these diseases would increase the demand for dental chairs in multispecialty clinics, thus accelerating market growth. Moreover, the powered dental chairs are expected to obtain a greater market share due to the technological advancements in upcoming dental chairs. Along with this, the chairs provide multiple benefits such as comfortable support, flexibility, impressive durability and it also supports a wide range of advanced electrically-powered instruments that provides ease-of-use to doctors and better customer satisfaction, thus increasing the market demand. However, the high cost of device maintenance along with that high costs treatments could hamper the growth of this market. As per WHO survey, Dental treatment is costly, averaging 5% of total health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure in most high-income countries. Moreover, infrastructural advancements in the medical and healthcare industry in the field of global dental chair market for oral diseases treatment are projected to generate more opportunities for the growth of the global dental chair market during the forecast period.

Global Dental Chair Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to remain the leading region due to well-known advancements in research and development field along with higher technological developments in dental care equipment. North America is the largest consumption place for clinical and research center followed by Europe. South and Southeast Asia are among the regions with the highest rates of new cases of diseases, but Eastern Europe, France and parts of Africa and Latin America also suffer from a high disease burden. As per WHO survey, dental disease treatment accounts for between 5% and 10% of total health care costs in industrialized countries and more than 40% of older people in Canada, Finland, Malaysia Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Bulgaria and the UK, suffer from total tooth loss.

Asia Pacific region is the second largest share in the market due to increase in major factors such as large number of populations with untreated dental disorders and increasing geriatric population. Thus these factors will propel the dental chair market growth. Due to influence of oral cancer which would provide growth opportunities to the dental chair market in that region. By FDI World Dental Federation, the main causes of oral cancer are tobacco and alcohol use, accounting for about 90 percent of oral cancers. According to world health organization, in some Asian-Pacific countries, the incidence of oral cancer is within the top three of all cancers and an estimated 5 billion people suffer from tooth decay. Emergence of low-cost manufacturers in China has enabled a greater number of people to purchase dental chairs. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will positively influence the regional industry growth.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/924

Key Benefits for Global Dental Chair Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Dental Chair Market Segmentation –

By Products:-

Non-powered Dental Chairs

Powered Dental Chairs

By Application:-

Examination

Surgery

Orthodontic

Portable

By Design:-

Ceiling-mounted Design

Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair-mounted Design

Others

By End Users:-

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

By Regional & Country Analysis:-

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Dental Chair Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Dental Chair Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Dental Chair Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Dental Chair Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Dental Chair Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Dental Chair Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/dental-chair-market-dental-chair-market-size-dental-chair-market