Data Center Rack PDU Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2020-2027

Global data center rack PDU market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of data centers established globally, along with an enhanced focus on constructing of data centers.

Data center rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit) are data center-based electrical component offering similar functionality of a conventional data center. It offers distribution of energy/power as it is equipped with different outlet units, while also protecting the components against overload of power or power shortage. This component helps in better efficiency of performance, while reducing the incidences of downtime.

Market Drivers:

Growing focus on utilizing the limited amount of space available in various data center infrastructures; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of energy consumption from various data centers can boost the market growth

Innovations in product range and advancement of technology giving rise to availability of smart PDUs is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on the availability of different variations of data centers such as hyperscale, modular is acting as the major growth factors for this market

Market Restraints:

Growing complications associated with the data center construction designing and operations can hinder the market growth

Availability of low-cost alternatives can hamper the market growth

Lack of budget availability is expected to act as a restraint for this market

Segmentation: Global Data Center Rack PDU Market

By Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Type

Basic

Metered

Monitored

Managed/Switched

By Product

Intelligent Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

Non-Intelligent Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

By Data Center Type

Colocation

Hosting

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Gateview Technologies announced that they will exhibit their “PowerLok rack PDU” at the DCD (Data Center Dynamics) being held in New York, United States from April 8-9, 2019. The product is expected to be commercially available by October, 2019 offering users high levels of quality in productivity, efficiency and reliability of performance

In January 2018, Vertiv Group Corp. announced that they had agreed to acquire Geist, with the company based out of Nebraska, United States and dealing in manufacturing of rack power distribution units (PDUs) and various other data center components and accessories. This acquisition will help Vertiv Group in expansion of production and management of data center components and accessories

Competitive Analysis

Global data center rack PDU market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center rack PDU market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center rack PDU market are Vertiv Group Corp.; Schneider Electric; Tripp Lite; Eaton; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Legrand; Black Box Corporation; Schleifenbauer; FUJITSU; Cisco; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd.; Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd.; Chatsworth Products; Conteg; Delta Power Solutions; Crenlo; Digipower Manufacturing Inc.; Enlogic; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Prism; Panduit; Siemon; Gateview Technologies; Socomec; Server Technology, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Data Center Rack PDU report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Data Center Rack PDU market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Rack PDU market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Rack PDU market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Rack PDU market.

