Dandruff Treatment Market 2021 2027 Latest In depth Analysis Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Global Forecast Alliance Pharma PLC, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare

The Dandruff Treatment market provides the overall scope of the market, including future supply and demand, emerging market trends, high growth opportunities and in-depth analysis of the market's future prospects. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market for the period 2018-2028, wherein 2019 is the base year and the period from 2021 to 2028 is the forecast period.

Dandruff treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 11.915.15 million by 2028 from USD 7,645.23 million in 2020.

Competitive Dimensions

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Alliance Pharma PLC

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare

Vyome Therapeutics Inc

ACTICON LIFE SCIENCES

JOHN PAUL MITCHELL SYSTEMS

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

JĀSÖN Natural Products, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Hain Celestial)

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Dandruff is a scalp issue which is recognized by the presence of corneocytes that have the ability to shape groups. These bunches are white to yellowish scales and cause tingling at influenced zone. Dandruff generally influences during adolescence to middle age stage as this is the stage when sebaceous organ are at exceptionally dynamic stage. There are different causes related with dandruff in which malassezia furfur, a growths turns into the ruling element. Also, bacterial development over the scalp harms the scalp layer corneum.

The dandruff treatment market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Segmentation Of Dandruff Treatment Market:

By Type (Fungal Dandruff, Dry Skin-Related Dandruff, Oily Scalp-Related Dandruff, Disease Related Dandruff), Mode of Prescription (OTC, Prescription)

By Product (Non-Medicated, Medicated), Drug Type (Branded, Generics), Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics and Neonates)

By Gender (Male, Female)

By End User (Homecare, Dermatology Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets /Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Retail Stores, Online Stores, Others)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Dandruff Treatment Market Share Analysis

The major companies providing dandruff treatment are Alliance Pharma PLC, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Vyome Therapeutics Inc., ACTICON LIFE SCIENCES, JOHN PAUL MITCHELL SYSTEMS, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), JĀSÖN Natural Products, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Hain Celestial), Cipla Inc., Nikole Kozemetics, PHYTO, DABUR, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kao Corporation, L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE INTERNATIONAL SA. (A Subsidiary of Groupe L’OCCITANE), PROCTER & GAMBLE, Philip Kingsley Products Ltd., Unilever, HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, L’OREAL S.A., SOVEREIGN CHEMICALS & COSMETICS, M.M. AYURVEDIC (P) LTD., Arion Healthcare, Viencee Cosmatics, Sebapharma, AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, among others among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In February 2019, Dabur launched two newproducts in the existing product portfolioof hair care products. This new productfound enhanced the company’s productportfolio and boosted the company’s revenue.

Global Dandruff Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:-

Global dandruff treatment market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on basis of type, mode of prescription, product, drug type, age group, gender, end user and distribution type.

On the basis of type, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into fungal dandruff, dry skin-related dandruff, oily scalp-related dandruff, disease related dandruff. In 2021, fungal dandruff is dominating the market as a fungus called Malassezia is considered to be the main cause of dandruff. Although dandruff can be caused by several simultaneous reasons, the level of a fungus is one of the strongest contributing factors. A large number of dandruff treatment products aim at restoring the microbiome of scalp and hence controlling the fungus.

On the basis of mode of prescription, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into OTC, prescription. In 2021, OTC mode is dominating in the market as most of the dandruff treatment products can be used at home without any prescription. These products are used over the skin and do not enter the body, making them safe for self-supervision. The easy availability of these products also attribute to the high share of OTC products in the dandruff treatment market.

On the basis of product, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into non-medicated, medicated.

On the basis of drug type, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into branded, generics.

On the basis of age group, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into adults, pediatrics, neonates. In 2021, adults are dominating in the global dandruff treatment market as the dandruff effects 50% of adults over different time periods primary due to fungus infection, dry scalp and sebum production. Moreover the number of adults affected by dandruff is very high as compared to pediatrics and neonates. Hence, adults are the primary users of dandruff treatment products.

On the basis of gender, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into male, female.

On the basis of end user, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into homecare, dermatology centers, specialty clinics, others. In 2021, homecare is dominating in the global dandruff treatment market due to the self-administration nature of most products. The symptoms are easily recognizable and not medically detrimental. Hence, effected individuals tend to take care of themselves in most cases.

On the basis of distribution type, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, retail stores, online stores, others.

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Dandruff Treatment in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

