Cyber Security as a Service Statistics 2021 | Facts and Data | Industry Analysis Report, 2027

Cyber Security as a Service Statistics and market

Global Cyber Security as a Service Market valued approximately USD 28.9 billion in 2017

Global Cyber Security as a Service Market to reach USD 92.3 billion by 2025.

Cyber Security as a Service Industry growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025

62% of businesses experienced phishing and social engineering attacks in 2018. (Source: Cybint Solutions.com)

68% Of Business Leaders Feel Their Cybersecurity Risks Are Increasing. (Source: Accenture.Com)

The cybersecurity market grew by roughly 35X over 13 years entering our most recent prediction cycle. (Source: cybersecurityventures.com)

The global cyber security as a service is rapidly growing at a significant pace. The major driving factor of global Cyber Security as a Service market are high demand for auditing & logging security services and booming content industry. The major restraining factor of global cyber security as a service are lack availability of infrastructure. Cyber security as service refers to preventive techniques utilized to protect and safeguard an organization information & system from cyber warfare espionage and terrorism. It is a critical part of the security strategies adopted by various governments as cyberattacks are mostly aimed at military, political and infrastructural assets. There are many benefits of such as cyber security solutions provide digital protection to your service, effective cyber security eliminates this possibility and maximizing your service potential output, it is ensuring that your service is secure from cyber threats will also help to protect your customers and it can inspire trust in your customer that their personal data will not be comprised.

Top Powerful Cyber Security as a Service Market Companies

Armor Defense Inc.

AT & T

BAE System

Capgemini

Choice Cybersecurtity

Transputec Ltd.

Cloudlock

Black Stratus

Fire Eye Inc.

Optiv security

Key Market Segments:

By Security Type:

o Enterprise Security

o Endpoint Security

o Cloud Security

o Network Security

o Application Security

By Service Type:

o Threat Intelligent & Behaviour Analysis

o Auditing & Logging

o Monitoring & Altering

By End-User:

o IT & Telecom

o Retail, BFSI

o Healthcare

o Defense

o Automotive

o Others

By Regions:

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cyber Security as a Service Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

