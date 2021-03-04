Covid-19 impact on Composites Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2026

The Covid-19 impact on Composites market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2015 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Covid-19 impact on Composites Market Forecast:

Post pandemic, the market Is expected to rebound from 2021 onwards posting a modest CAGR till 2026. COVID-19 impact on composites market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of the market for composites is mainly the increasing demand for high-performance materials from numerous industries.

The market forecast is arrived at after conducting scenario analysis. The global forecast will include market size for three different scenarios: Pessimistic, Most-likely, and Optimistic. The scenario analysis will help the stakeholders and market players to plan their market spending and budgeting for the short- to medium-term strategy period.

Note: The report will be updated for the forecast period of 2021 – 2026 and will incorporate the impact of COVID-19.

Key Players :

Some of the major players in composites market are-

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV.

Huntsman International LLC.

Solvay S.A.

Covid-19 impact on Composites Market Segment Analysis:

The report has segmented the market in 4 ways. The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market attractiveness analysis helps the market participants to prioritize the sales and marketing activities to reap benefits from the attractive segments and increase market share and revenues.

COVID-19 IMPACT

Based on the resin type, the composites market is segmented as thermoset and thermoplastic. The thermoset segment leads the market, as thermoset composites are very durable and are low on maintenance because of their rigid inter-linking molecular structure, inert chemical composition, and resistance to ultraviolet and chemical attack. The COVID- 19 outbreak led the demand for thermoset resins below the 2019 level, owing to production halt from wind energy, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, pipes & tanks, and other industries.

Covid-19 impact on Composites Market Competitive Landscape:

The Covid-19 impact on Composites report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Revenues from the Covid-19 impact on Composites market

Geographic presence

Products launches and innovation

Market Share

Strategic alliances

Product & Geographic alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

The Covid-19 impact on Composites market report is the outcome of rigorous analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Thousands of articles, whitepapers, reports, and millions of data are analysed to drive meaningful insights about the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain important insights which are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

