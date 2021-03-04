Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Size and Forecast 2021 to 2027: By Global Industry Share, Key Leading Countries, Geographic Segmentation, Opportunity by Applications with Covid-19 Impact – Brandessence Market Research

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market is valued at USD 2230.91 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3749.67 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.70 % over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of sleep disorders, growing awareness of sleep apnea & related medical conditions such as high blood pressure & obesity are the key drivers for the growth of global continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP) market.

Scope of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market –

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is a common treatment for obstructive apnea. CPAP device use mild air pressure to keep the airways open and it is typically used by patients who have breathing problems during sleep. This device help to people with apnea breathe more easily and frequently nightly while sleeping. A CPAP machine increases the atmospheric pressure in throat to stop airway from collapsing once inhale. It also reduces snoring. The machine features a filter and little tank of water, which essentially works as a humidifier. There is a tube that connects the unit to a mask that simply place over face while sleep. Common problems with CPAP include a leaky mask, trouble falling asleep, stuffy nose and a xerostomia. It’s the most effective nonsurgical treatment for sleep apnea and it is also the most popular. With use over time, it reduces daytime sleepiness, lowers vital sign during the day and night, and reduces heart problems for those with heart condition.

Global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market report is segmented on product type, application and regional & country level. Based upon product type, global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is classified into manual and automatic. Based upon application, global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is classified into hospitals, private clinics and home care.

The regions covered in this global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Manufacturers:

Some major key players for global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices market are,

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips

Armstrong Medical Inc.

ResMed

Smiths Medica

Apex Medical

Cardinal Health

Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Teijin Pharma

Koike Medical

Fosun Pharma

BMC Medical

among others

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Dynamic Analysis –

Increasing number of patient with sleep disorder, obesity and other respiratory diseases are expected to drive the growth of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market. According to American Sleep Association, insomnia is the most common specific sleep disorder with short term issues reported by about 30% of adults and chronic insomnia by 10%. According to WHO, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older were overweight and over 650 million were obese in 2016 and 40 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2018. Moreover, advances in technology such as use of oxygen devices, improved mask design and oral appliances are expected to provide support and propel the growth of the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market. However, the high cost of device and maintenance along with high costs treatments may hamper the growth of market. Furthermore, infrastructural advancements in the medical and healthcare industry in the field of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market for sleep apnea treatment are projected to generate more opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to remain the leading region due to presence of well-developed technology; high health care expenditures, increased research and development along with health care equipment and presence of major companies have driven the growth of the market in this region. North America is the largest consumption place for clinical and research center followed by Europe. In the Americas, the U.S. was the most important revenue contributor due to the increased diagnosis of apnea in patients. According to American Sleep Association, 50-70 million US adults have a sleep disorder.

Asia Pacific region is the second largest share in the market due to increasing disease prevalence in the countries like India & China. For instance, large number of populations in increasing geriatric population diagnosed with respiratory diseases. Thus these factors will propel the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market growth. Due to growing awareness of sleep apnea & related medical conditions such as high blood pressure & obesity which would provide growth opportunities to the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market in that region. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will positively influence the regional industry growth.

In contrast, the Middle East and Africa has lowest share of global market due to lack of technical knowledge and less medical facilities.

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Segmentation –

By Products:- Manual, Automatic

By Application:- Hospitals, Private Clinics, Home Care

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

