Connected Car Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The increasing customer demand for a safer and enhanced driving experience and the introduction of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) in the automotive domain are the major factors driving the advancement of the global connected car market. The market is predicted to reach a valuation of $198,459.7 million by 2025, demonstrating a CAGR of 24.1% from 2020 to 2025.

Driver assistance, vehicle safety, fleet management, mobility management, and entertainment are the main categories under the service segmentation of the connected car market. Out of these, the mobility management division is predicted to register the fastest market growth in the coming years. This is because of the rising incorporation of shared mobility solutions and services such as ride-sharing, ride-hailing, two-wheeler sharing, and carsharing across the world. The vehicles used for shared mobility purposes must have higher operational efficiency, enhanced road safety and vehicle tracking features, improved vehicle management features, and higher adoption of IoT-based solutions and are thus, heavily dependent on connected car solutions.

Market Segmentation by Service

Driver Assistance

Entertainment

Vehicle Safety

Mobility Management

Fleet Management

Others

Market Segmentation by Technology

2 generation (G)/3G

4G/ long-term evolution (LTE)

5G

Market Segmentation by Application

Navigation

Infotainment

Telematics

Market Segmentation by Connectivity

Embedded

Integrated

Tethered

Market Segmentation by End Use

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

