Connected Car Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored
The increasing customer demand for a safer and enhanced driving experience and the introduction of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) in the automotive domain are the major factors driving the advancement of the global connected car market. The market is predicted to reach a valuation of $198,459.7 million by 2025, demonstrating a CAGR of 24.1% from 2020 to 2025.
Driver assistance, vehicle safety, fleet management, mobility management, and entertainment are the main categories under the service segmentation of the connected car market. Out of these, the mobility management division is predicted to register the fastest market growth in the coming years. This is because of the rising incorporation of shared mobility solutions and services such as ride-sharing, ride-hailing, two-wheeler sharing, and carsharing across the world. The vehicles used for shared mobility purposes must have higher operational efficiency, enhanced road safety and vehicle tracking features, improved vehicle management features, and higher adoption of IoT-based solutions and are thus, heavily dependent on connected car solutions.
Market Segmentation by Service
- Driver Assistance
- Entertainment
- Vehicle Safety
- Mobility Management
- Fleet Management
- Others
Market Segmentation by Technology
- 2 generation (G)/3G
- 4G/ long-term evolution (LTE)
- 5G
Market Segmentation by Application
- Navigation
- Infotainment
- Telematics
Market Segmentation by Connectivity
- Embedded
- Integrated
- Tethered
Market Segmentation by End Use
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
- Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market