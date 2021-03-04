Condensing Unit Market 2020: Industry Trends, Future, Market Analysis |Key Players- Emerson Electric Co.; Carrier.; Danfoss A/S; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

Market Overview

Condensing unit market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 53.55 billion by 2028, while registering this growth at a rate of 8.50% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Condensing unit market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the high durability and long life of advanced condensing units.

The temperature control devices used to condense a material from its gaseous state to a liquid state by cooling it are known as the condensing unit. This machine may either be a heat pump or an air conditioning unit. For condensation purposes, condensing systems are primarily used in refrigerators, air conditioners, heat pumps and chillers. It consists of three major components namely, compressor, fan, and condensing coil.

The growing demand of condensing units in commercial and industrial sectors in the developing economies, increasing number of population across the globe along with rising levels of disposable income of the people, rising demand for improved quality condensing units for various applications, increasing growth of the retail sector are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the condensing unit market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, growing number of technological advancements along with rising demand for natural refrigerants which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the condensing unit market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Stringent environmental regulations on refrigerants used along with rising number of complexities and uncertainties for manufacturers which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the condensing unit in the projected timeframe mentioned above.

The Condensing Unit Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Condensing Unit Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Condensing Unit Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the condensing unit market report are Emerson Electric Co.; Carrier.; Danfoss A/S; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration; Voltas, Inc.; BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH; Baltimore Aircoil Company; Dorin S.p.A.; ADVANSOR A/S; SCM Frigo S.p.A.; DAIKIN APPLIED; EVAPCO, Inc.; Frascold; FreezeIndia Manufacturing Private Limited; Howe Corporation.; Hussmann Corporation.; Blue Star Limited.; MTA S.p.A.; National Comfort Products.; Patton Ltd.; Safe Air Technology International; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America, and Europe dominates the condensing unit market due to the increasing adoption of advanced technology in the region. Middle East and Africa region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the growing applications of refrigeration in various end-use industries such as chemicals and petrochemicals and plastics in this region.

Global Condensing Unit Market Scope and Market Size

Condensing unit market is segmented on the basis of type, function, refrigerant type, compressor technology, end use and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the condensing unit market is segmented into air-cooled condensing unit, water-cooled condensing unit, and evaporative condensing unit.

Based on function, the condensing unit market is segmented into air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pumps.

On the basis of compressor technology, the condensing unit market is segmented into reciprocating, hermetic, semi-hermetic, open, rotary, scroll, rotary vane, screw, and centrifugal.

Based on refrigerant type, the condensing unit market is segmented into fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and inorganics. Fluorocarbons have been further segmented into HCFCS, HFCS, and HFOS. Hydrocarbons have been further segmented into isobutane, propane, and others. Others have been further sub segmented into butane, propene, and isopentane. Inorganics have been further segmented into ammonia, CO2, and others. Others have been further sub segmented into water, and air.

On the basis of end use, the condensing unit market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Condensing unit market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for condensing unit market include high temperature, medium temperature, and low temperature.

Based on regions, the Condensing Unit Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Condensing Unit Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Condensing Unit Market growth.

