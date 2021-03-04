Computer Aided Detection Market Latest Trends And Demand Forecasts By 2027

Computer Aided Detection Market in Brief

Global Computer Aided Detection market was valued at US$ 621.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,405.2 Mn by 2027 , expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2027 .

in and is expected to reach by , expanding at a CAGR of from to . Computer Aided Detection (CAD) is a clinically established tool that helps in the diagnosis or detection of cancer, cardiovascular and neurological diseases. This tool works by assisting physicians in decreasing the false negative rate, detecting cancer at early stages, reducing the mortality rates for cancer and other diseases, and improving inter and intra reader variability. In addition, CAD systems are extensively used to help physicians in numerous tasks that include providing a second opinion to the diagnostic and detection outcomes and automatically recognizing all non-calcified lesions doubted of malignancy at images.

Computer Aided Detection Market – Definition

The Computer Aided Detection market report provides analysis of the global Computer Aided Detection market for the period 2017 – 2027, where in 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.

, where in is the base year and to is the forecast period. Data for has been included as historical information. The study on the computer aided detection market would help clients understand the analysis of Computer Aided Detection based on different industry verticals.

Computer Aided Detection Market Taxonomy

The CAD market is broadly classified on the basis of application, imaging modalities and geography.

Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology and cardiovascular and Neurological Indications. Oncology segment dominates the global computer aided detection market by application in 2016. The increasing awareness about various types of cancers and introduction of advanced technologies are projected to benefit the rise of this segment. Imaging modalities such as mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, tomosynthesis, computed tomography (CT), and others have also been studied for the purpose of understanding their impact on the overall market.

. The increasing awareness about various types of cancers and introduction of advanced technologies are projected to benefit the rise of this segment. Imaging modalities such as mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, tomosynthesis, computed tomography (CT), and others have also been studied for the purpose of understanding their impact on the overall market. Based on imaging modality, the market is segmented into mammography, mri, ultrasound, tomosynthesis, and CT. Mammography is the oldest segment of CAD application owing to the traditional methods like simple breast X-ray, which were used for detection breast cancer. Growth of the segment is attributed with increasing awareness of breast cancer and rising demand for CAD installations in large multispecialty hospitals. The improving versatility of this technology is also expected to promote its dramatic rise in the near future. Increasing research activities to use computer aided detection techniques in diagnostics have also accelerated the growth of the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global computer aided detection (CAD) market in 2016 owing to the rising incidences of breast cancer in the region. This gradually impacted to other cancer applications and found increased appreciation among medical practitioners. The European region later followed the same suit but majorly in breast cancer segment.

Computer Aided Detection Market – Company Profiles

Some of the key players of the global computer aided detection market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V iCAD, Inc. Hologic, Inc. G.E Healthcare Ltd Invivo Corporation Philips Healthcare Siemens Healthcare Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. McKesson Corporation Hologic, Inc.



