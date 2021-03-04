Cognitive Computing Market 2020 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Cognitive Computing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cognitive Computing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cognitive Computing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global cognitive computing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.13% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of cloud based technology and technological advancement & development in cognitive computing is the factor for the market growth.

For complex situations where the responses may be vague or unclear, cognitive computing is the use of computerized models to mimic the human thinking process. They are usually based on self- learning system which utilizes different machine learning techniques so they can perform various human functions efficiently and smartly. Natural language processing, data mining, and pattern reorganization are some of the common self- learning methods which are used. They are widely used in industries such as aerospace & defence, telecom & IT, BFSI, media & entertainment among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising large and complex dataset will drive the market growth in the forecast period

Availability of innovative hardware and software system will also enhance the market growth

Advancement in the computing platforms such as cloud and mobile is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Growing demand from healthcare sector also drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will restrain the market growth

Complexity associated with the government and compliance will impede the market growth

Dearth of awareness among population acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Cognitive Computing Market

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Other

By End- User

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

By Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defence

Telecom & IT

Energy &Power

Travel & Tourism

Media and Entertainment

Education and Research

Other

By Applications

Diagnostic APIs

Robots

Cyber Security

Farm Mechanization

Social Media Monitoring

Self-Driving Cars

Gaming

Video Surveillance

e- Learning

IT Infrastructure Management

Supply Chain Management

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Marlabs Inc announced the launch of their new AI and cognitive computing platform mAdvisor. This new launch uses technologies such as machine reasoning, machine learning, natural language processing, and natural language generation so they replicate human behavior in order to automate analytical activities such as data analysis, estimation and prediction. This will help the businesses to make accurate decisions

In October 2015, Intel Corporation announced the acquisition of Saffron. Saffron’s innovative software consumes data from different sources and connects the dots automatically to help companies to their boost decision-making. Saffron will continue to grow its current, independent business and contribute its technology to Intel’s activities and initiatives. This acquisition will help the Intel to strengthen their market position

Competitive Analysis

Global cognitive computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cognitive computing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cognitive computing market are Google; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Intel Corporation; Cognitive Computing Consortium; Enterra Solutions; Numenta; Vicarious; SparkCognition; TIBCO Software Inc.; Naka Technologies; Wipro Limited; Marlabs Inc; among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Cognitive Computing report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Cognitive Computing market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Cognitive Computing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cognitive Computing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cognitive Computing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cognitive Computing market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

