Cloud Video Conferencing Market Key Application, Key Product Type, Regional Analysis to 2027

Cloud Video Conferencing Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Cloud video conference is based on cloud computing as the core, service providers build cloud computing center, enterprises do not need to buy MCU, do not need to large-scale transformation of the network, do not need to be equipped with professional IT staff, through the form of renting services, realize multi-party video communication in conference room, personal computer, mobile state.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Video Conferencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Cisco

Zoom

BlueJeans

NEC

Arkadin

TKO Video Communications

VEEDEEO?

ZTE

Avaya

Lifesize

Vidyo

Starleaf

Kedacom

Tely Labs

ClearOne (VCON)

SONY

Yealink

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Telepresence

Integrated

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Telepresence

1.4.3 Integrated

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Corporate

1.5.3 Government & Defense

1.5.4 Media & Entertainment

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size

2.2 Cloud Video Conferencing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Video Conferencing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Video Conferencing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Video Conferencing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Video Conferencing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

