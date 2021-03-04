China Data Center Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the China Data Center market in its latest report titled, “China Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The China Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the China Data Center Market: Alibaba Group Holding Limited, China Mobile Limited, China United Network Communications Group Co. Ltd., China Telecommunications Corporation, Centrin Data Systems Co. Ltd., Equinix Inc., AT&T Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd.

– In December 2019 – China Mobile International has opened a data center in the UK, marking its first such facility in Europe. The new site serves as an international network exchange hub and internet data center (IDC) and will facilitate connectivity between Asia and Europe.

– In January 2019 – Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group launched its second data center in Japan, catering for the rising demand from customers who are required to process and analyze a large volume of data using machine-learning technologies. The launch comes with the latest advanced cloud offerings, with more than double capacity within the country.

Key Market Trends

Hyperscale Data Center to Drive the Market Growth

– The growing need for data centers and cloud resources from both the consumer service and business perspective has led to the development of large-scale public cloud data centers, called hyper-scale data centers. According to Cisco, hyperscale data centers are expected to increase by more than 60% by 2021, as compared to 2016.

– The data center has become a hotspot of the IT market in China in recent years. As the cloud becomes more popular, more hyperscale data centers are also building up. IT vendors are looking for the opportunity of the data center market and thereby boosting the market growth.

– The huge resource needs of applications such as big data, IoT, social networks and IaaS are leading to growing demand for hyperscale data center architectures in China as they allow users to seamlessly add on-demand computing resources from any location. Another key driver is the need for customers to continue to receive quality and secure data center infrastructure, facilities and services as they expand internationally.

– In China, the distribution of hyperscale data centers is highly correlated with the level of IT adoption in a region. Under normal circumstances, regions with higher level of IT adoption could offer sufficient market demand and resource readiness, which are the key prerequisite to establish large-scale data centers. However, due to the guidance of local government policies, there are increasingly more large-scale data centers in progress within the regions of lower level of IT adoption.

Phenomenal Growth in E-commerce is Fuelling Demand for the Market

– Chinas stride into fifth-generation mobile telecommunications technology and the booming e-commerce sector is elevating the value of data centres.E-commerce and financial services sectors are adopting digital technology for efficient business processes. Currently, more than 70% of the population in China are using e-commerce services for performing commercial and non-commercial activities.

– Data Centers are secure, temperature-controlled facilities equipped with multiple power sources and high-bandwidth internet connections. These purpose-built facilities are used by enterprises to remotely store large amounts of data, manage business applications, and host cloud computing operations.

– The proliferation of mobile payment systems has been a lightning rod in fuelling the demand for data center infrastructures for these E-commerce company. Moreover, to reduce overall operational complexity, while increasing flexibility, scaling, and efficiency, data centers are extensively used in the e-commerce industry.

– Owing to the increasing use of high-performance computers in the data center that helps businesses quickly and effectively crunch their data, the data centers are likely to offer better opportunities in e-commerce sector both in supply and demand-side and thereby boosting the growth of the market.

