Canada Thermal Power Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights- Emera Inc, SaskPower International Inc, TransAlta Corporation, Ontario Power Generation Inc

The report Canada Thermal Power Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Canada thermal power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% in the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

The Canada Thermal Power market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Emera Inc, SaskPower International Inc, TransAlta Corporation, Ontario Power Generation Inc, Northland Power Inc, Atco Power Ltd, Maxim Power Corp, New Brunswick Power Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report:

Factors such as increasing population and power consumption are resulting in the growth of the power demand. With growing power demand, new thermal power projects are being planned and constructed, which, in turn, is driving the market significantly. Nuclear and natural gas-based power plants are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. On the other hand, phasing out of coal-based thermal plants and rising competition from renewables are some factors which are hindering the market growth.

Canada has vast reserves of natural gas. With upcoming projects, natural gas plants are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Natural Gas Based Thermal Power to Witness Significant Growth

– Thermal power generation in Canada held a significant share primarily by coal, gas, and nuclear. In 2019, natural gas generated more than 69 TWh of electricity, and its share is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

– Genesee Generating Station is undergoing upgradation with units 4 and 5, which will use high-efficiency gas turbine technology and have a generation capacity of up to 1,060 megawatts. The project is expected to be completed by 2023 at the cost of USD 1.4 billion.

– Additionally, Cascade Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant is also under construction phase, which is expected to be completed by 2022. With an investment of USD 1.12 billion, the plant will 900 MW to the grid.

– Also, Sundance 7 gas-fired powerplant is another major project, which is delayed from 2020 to 2022, will be a combined-cycle natural gas generation facility with a gross generation capacity of 856 MW.

– With advantages like low emissions in comparison to coal and fewer harms in comparison to nuclear, the market share of natural gas in power generation is likely to grow in the future at the highest rate.

