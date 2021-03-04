Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Demand, Clinical Developments Analysis and Outlook – 2025; GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

The Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Esaote S.P.A, Hologic, Inc., Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corporation, and others.

Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Overview:

The Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market will show a rapid growth due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population and the increased adoption of advanced technologies in medical imaging.

In Canada, majority of the elderly population is utilizing diagnostic imaging techniques, as compared to the younger people. The Statistic Canada has stated that by 2036 almost 23% to 25% of the total Canadian population is expected to include geriatric population. Furthermore, by 2061, the estimated value is projected to be 24% to 28%. Therefore, with the rising geriatric population, the country is witnessing a significant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. Hence, with the growing geriatric population the demand for diagnostic imaging equipment is expected to increase.

Key Market Trends

MRI is Expected to be Largest Growing Segment in the Canada Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

MRI systems are able to diagnose almost all the organs in the body, primarily head and neck, spine, and coronary arteries. Data published by the Canadian government in year 2018 has indicated that around 8% of the adults in Canada are suffering from cancer and 25% are suffering from hypertension. Moreover, a large number of people are suffering from multiple sclerosis, stroke, dementia, infection, etc. this is expected too augment the demand for MRI systems in the country.

Hence, there is a great opportunity for the medical device companies, to establish their facilities in Canada. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for medical devices due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

