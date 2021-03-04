Calcium Channel Blocker Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Clinical Review Outlook – 2025; Pfizer Inc, Alvogen, Abbvie Inc, Exela, Pharma Sciences, LLC

The Calcium Channel Blocker Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Calcium Channel Blocker report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Calcium Channel Blocker report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Calcium Channel Blocker Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period 2021 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market: Pfizer Inc, Alvogen, Abbvie Inc, Exela, Pharma Sciences, LLC, Bausch Health Company Inc., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Covis Pharma BV, Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950276/calcium-channel-blocker-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Calcium Channel Blocker Market Overview:

The increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases and changing lifestyle of people is expected to boost the calcium channel blocker market growth. Hypertension often referred as the elevated blood pressure is one of the major causes associated with heart diseases. According to World Health Organization, approximately 1.13 billion of people globally have hypertension. Furthermore, cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of the death and around 17.9 million people died in 2016 due to it. Calcium antagonist are known to be effective against this indication. Thus, the demand has been steadily growing for this market for better management of the cardiovascular diseases. However, the recent years, also observed some cases related to product recalls which restricts the growth of the studied market.

Key Market Trends

Dihydropyridines Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Calcium Channel Blocker Market

– Though the mechanism of action is similar in all the classes, the pharmacological effects vary. Dihydropyridine is known to exhibit more vasodilation and less negative ionotropic effect in sinoatrial and atrioventricular nodes.

– Also, dihydropyridine calcium channel blockers are majorly prescribed over others in most of the Asia-Pacific region, as reported by the study of Journal of Clinical Hypertension, 2016.

– Moreover, the fourth generation dihydropyridine drug, cilnidipine is considered as an effective treatment against autonomic dysfunction which is a key risk factor for atrial fibrillation. It inhibits L-type calcium as well as N-type of calcium, and are able to dilate efferent and afferent arteriole effectively. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the dihydropyridine segment of calcium Channel blocker market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America expected to hold a major market share in the global calcium Channel blocker market due to changing lifestyle among people and increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases. The adoption of sedentary lifestyle has serious implications on the health of people and are known to cause diseases related to cardiovascular diseases, obesity, high blood pressure, etc. According to the World Health Organization, around 60% – 85% of people, worldwide, have adopted a sedentary life. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, around 31 million adults aged over 50 years lives a sedentary life, and only 1 out of 4 US adults & 1 out 5 school student meets the guideline of physical activity. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in U.S., at least one person dies every 37 second due to cardiovascular disease, as reported by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Calcium Channel Blocker Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950276/calcium-channel-blocker-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Calcium Channel Blocker Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Calcium Channel Blocker market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687