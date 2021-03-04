Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2027

Research report on “Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Report Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market valued approximately USD 189.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a business practice in which one organization hires another company to perform a task that hiring organization requires for its own business to successfully operate. Surging number of organization indulged in business outsourcing, rising focus on workload management and surging adoption of outsourcing for back office operations are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing number of call centers and BPO is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is very cost effective for the client company as well as increases the speed of business processes outsourced to them thereby is another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) during the forecast period. However, security & privacy concern is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising demand for cloud computing technology and rising adoption of outsourcing in the region. North America is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing number of call centers in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Accenture

Cognizant

Delloite

Genpact

TCS

IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

HR

Procurement

Customer Care

Logistics

Others

By Application:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom,

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2015, 2016

Base year“ 2017

Forecast period“ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

