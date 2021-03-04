Business Jet MRO Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – DC Aviation GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney), ExecuJet Aviation Group AG

Business Jet MRO Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Business Jet MRO including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Business Jet MRO investments from 2019 till 2024.

The business jet MRO market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, (2020 – 2025).

The Business Jet MRO market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like DC Aviation GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney), ExecuJet Aviation Group AG, Constant Aviation, LLC, Lufthansa Technik AG, Comlux Aviation Services, LLC, Bombardier Inc., Atlas Air Service AG, Western Aircraft, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Flying Colours Corp., Rolls-Royce plc

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business jet flight activity witnessed a slight decline in the first half of 2020 compared to business jet flight activity during the same period in 2019. This decline in flight activity has affected the overall revenues of the flight activities, which in turn is expected to affect the spending of the companies towards aircraft MRO. other custom touches to make their aircraft cabins unique. This trend is also driving the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Components MRO Segment of the Market is Expected to Witness Highest Growth

The components MRO segment of the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The segment includes repair and modification of aircraft components like brakes, avionic, APU, thrust reverses, landing gears, equipment/furnishings, fuel systems, and flight controls among others. With the slowdown of business aviation around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various companies are actively performing component checks and inspections to maintain high standards for future operations. Further modification and upgrades of the existing systems on aircraft are necessary for maintaining the aircraft to be up to date with newer technologies. In May 2020, DC Aviation Group was awarded a contract for the comprehensive overhaul of a Challenger 605, including a 48-month check, a cabin refurbishment, and Proline 21 Advanced Upgrade. The Proline 21 Advanced Upgrade includes the installation of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment on board an aircraft. Such increasing demand for modifications is expected to accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America Currently Dominates the Market in Terms of Market Share

The large fleet of private and charter aircraft in the United States and Canada, with over 14,000 business jets in active service has driven the need for MRO services in the region. , Besides, the attractive growth prospects of the business jet charter industry in the region has also resulted in the creation of an extensive MRO network in the region. In the last two years, MRO capability expansion activities in North America increased considerably. In December 2019, Gulfstream Aerospace opened its approximately 66,000 square feet second MRO facility at Van Nuys Airport in Southern California. The new facility will serve as a local operating base for Gulfstream FAST Field and Airborne Support Teams. Such expansion plans of the companies in the North America region to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the business jet MRO industry is expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.

