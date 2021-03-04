Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Bone Grafts and Substitutes report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Bone Grafts and Substitutes report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medtronic PLC, Johnson and Johnson, Baxter International Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Orthofix Holdings Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, SeaSpine, and others.

According to the data from the World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision, the number of older people (those aged 60 years or above) is expected to more than double by 2050, rising from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050, and 3.1 billion in 2100. Globally, the population aged 60 years or above is registering faster growth than all younger age groups. The aging populace is more prone to musculoskeletal disorders, such as arthritis and osteoporosis. According to the State of Musculoskeletal Health 2019 report, in the United Kingdom, around 8.75 million people aged between 45 years and over (33%) sought treatment for osteoarthritis. The knee is the most common site in the body for osteoarthritis, followed by the hip and hands/wrists.

Key Market Trends

Joint Reconstruction Area of Application is Poised to Grow Rapidly Over the Forecast Period

The major factors expected to drive the growth of the market studied are the rising number of cases of joint disorders and the increasing number of surgeries across the world. Joint reconstruction is a surgery performed for reconstructing the architecture of a joint for restoring its functions. Some of the joint reconstruction procedures are found to be the total hip replacement, total knee replacement, and the anterior cruciate ligament.

As per the NIH, it is expected that, by the end of 2030, around 67 million people may be suffering from osteoarthritis in the United States. This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of joint reconstruction. Furthermore, according to the National Joint Registry in 2017, it was estimated that approximately 160,000 total hip and knee replacement procedures are performed each year, in England and Wales. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), in 2015, estimated that knee and hip replacement dominated the joint replacement procedures. Hence, with the aforementioned statistics, it is evident that an increasing number of replacement surgeries are taking place across the world, with the increasing usage of bone grafts and substitutes.

United States Holds the Largest Share of Market Studied

The United States accounts for a major share in the market studied, owing to the increasing incidences of sports injuries, joint disorders, rapid adoption of advanced technology, and improved healthcare system, along with the reimbursement scenario. According to the US Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability among adults in the country. By conservative estimates, about 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis and almost 300,000 children have been suffering from arthritis or a rheumatic condition.

Thus, considering the rising incidences of joint disorders and increasing technological advancements, the US bone grafts and substitutes market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

