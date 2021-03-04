BFSI IT Market 2021 to 2026 Emerging Trends and Technology – IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, Micro Focus, SAP, Cognizant

“Global BFSI IT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”

The New report includes a detailed study of Global BFSI IT Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global BFSI IT Market. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) is an industry term for companies that provide a range of such financial products/services such as universal banks. BFSI comprises commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, cooperatives, pensions funds, mutual funds and other smaller financial entities.

The BFSI vertical is one of the major targets for cyber criminals, considering the sensitive information it holds. The vertical collects vital data including customers financial and other personal information and employee information. Therefore, the BFSI vertical is always on the radar of cyber security product and service vendors. With the advancements in cyber-attacks, the BFSI organizations face significant challenges to safeguard their databases from internal and external hackers. This is a major factor that contributes to the high adoption of cyber-security solutions in the BFSI vertical. This vertical is always improving its processing and transaction technologies. Also, the vertical continues to introduce new and improved financial products and services to improve its business operations. Cybercriminals are attracted toward this vertical to grab sensitive customer information. The stringent government regulations are another major factor that drives the adoption of cyber security solutions in the BFSI vertical.

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07101351278/global-bfsi-it-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=XHERALD&Mode=NC

Top Key Players in the Market:

IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, Micro Focus, SAP, Cognizant

This research report categorizes the global BFSI IT market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global BFSI IT market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is expected to penetrate further into the BFSI sector in coming years, with an objective to enhance customer experience and aid their operational processes. Automating operational processes by implementing the AI technology is likely to reduce the operational costs and speed up the banking operations. North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type:

ECM

CRM

HCM

ERP

Artificial Intelligence

Business Intelligence

Unified Communications

Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Banks

Insurance Companies

Non-Banking Financial Companies

Cooperatives

Others

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

Get More Information of This [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07101351278/global-bfsi-it-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?source=XHERALD&Mode=NC

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BFSI IT are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]