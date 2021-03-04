Automotive Wiring Harness Market Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Booming Automotive Sector and Soaring Interest in Electric Vehicles to Drive Market

Wiring harnesses are extensively used in the automotive sector to transmit signals in various electrical applications. Although the adoption of wiring harnesses is high across a host of industrial sectors, the automotive sector is expected to be the most prominent end-use industry. The demand for automotive wiring harness is expected to grow at a steady pace, owing to consistent growth in the demand for automobiles across the world. Despite a few roadblocks on the economic front, the automotive industry across the world is on the path to recovery due to which, the automotive wiring harness market is also gaining significant momentum. The growing adoption of automotive wiring harness to enhance the performance of vehicles is expected to play a key role in the development of the automotive wiring harness market in the coming years.

Automotive wire harnesses are increasingly being used in motorbikes, three-wheelers, utility vehicles, cars, and other types of commercial vehicles. An automotive wiring harness is used to integrate electrical circuits in different types of vehicles, and is primarily designed to withstand all types of weather conditions. The blazing sales of utility vehicles across the world, soaring investments, and strategic partnerships among market participants in the automotive wiring harness market are some of the leading factors that are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Advent of Software Tools Set Tone for Development of Wire Harness Designs

Within the automotive wiring harness market, traditional techniques deployed to design automotive wire harnesses were predominantly mechanical and time-consuming. However, with advancements in technology and the onset of new software tools, techniques used to design automotive wiring harness have evolved. Cutting-edge software tools have played an integral role in simplifying the design process and minimizing the number of design errors. Companies involved in the current automotive wiring harness market are increasingly focusing on the design aspects of the harness in accord with geometrical and electrical requirements of a vehicle. In addition, as the design of these automotive wire harnesses is stored in the central database, it streamlines the designing process in the future.

The adoption of the automotive wire harness is projected to gain further ground due to consistent demand from the aerospace sector. Software tools have played an essential role in designing new wire harnesses for rockets. For instance, in 2018, the Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems (NGIS) made use of advanced software tools to design a wire harness for NASA’s rocket. The shift in tide from the mechanical approach toward a digital approach as far as the design technique of automotive wire harness is concerned is expected to play a key role in boosting the prospects of the automotive wiring harness market during the assessment period.

Adoption of Optical Fiber to Grow in Future

Within the automotive wiring harness market, although metallic wiring harnesses are set to have a higher market share and sales, the adoption of optical fibers, particularly plastic variants, is set to gain notable traction in the coming years. As optical fibers address a number of key challenges, including power, weight, and size, the next generation of automotive wire harnesses is expected to slowly move toward this path. In addition, optical fibers have emerged as an ideal solution to handle applications that require high-bandwidth and can handle Electro Magnetic Interference (EMI). Manufacturers in the current market landscape are investing resources for innovations and improved versions of wiring harnesses. In addition, as high-speed operation applications are set to become an integral part of the automotive sector, the demand for and adoption of optical fibers is set to gain significant momentum in the near future.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Overview

The global automotive wiring harness market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period, owing to significant expansion of the automotive industry in emerging nations, including India, Brazil, and those in ASEAN

during the forecast period, owing to significant expansion of the automotive industry in emerging nations, including India, Brazil, and those in ASEAN The automotive wiring harness market is presently focused on technology upgrades such as heat insulated wires and Ethernet cables. OEMs are emphasizing on the development of advanced automotive wiring harnesses in order to make the vehicles perform at an optimum level and to ensure proper functioning of all electronic devices fitted in vehicles.

Drivers of Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Adoption of electric cars, primarily mild hybrids, is estimated to rise considerably across globe in the next 10 years, which in turn is anticipated to propel the demand for high voltage wiring harness

Demand for higher voltage wires is anticipated to increase, owing to rise in the demand for electric vehicles. Mild hybrid and 48V vehicles are expected to gain popularity, which creates an opportunity for the automotive wiring harness market.

Sales of utility vehicles have been rising at a steady pace since 2013 , which in turn has been driving the automotive wiring harness market

, which in turn has been driving the automotive wiring harness market Automotive wiring harness forms an integral part of any vehicle. It enables proper functioning of a vehicle, which runs smoothly without any trouble. Automotive wiring harness consists of wires, cables, Ethernet cables, connectors, and other components that transmit power to each and every electronic device and electrical components such as lights, ignition, and wipers. The ignition, power delivery, and overall performance of the vehicle depends on the wiring harness and the wires transfer current to the engine, which causes the engine to start. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the market for wiring harness during the forecast period.

Challenges for Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Wiring harness manufacturers rely heavily on raw material products such as cooper. Increase in price of copper and volatility in market prices hamper manufacturer revenues. Manufacturers of wiring harness are prone to commodity price risk, and they usually hedge the position in market or have large inventories in order to lower their losses due to increase in price of commodity.

Wireless technology has the capability to transmit and connect without using wires or cables. Wireless technology has potential applications in the vehicle cabin. The technology involves usage of conductive shield for power transmission. Wireless technology is an advanced technology and is likely to be employed more for data transfer application between the components, rather than transfer of electric power.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness: Market Segmentation

Based on material , the optical fiber segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Demand for compact systems in the vehicle is increasing owing to a demand for optimum space utilization. Optical fibers are more efficient for such requirements. Copper was a highly attractive sub-segment for wiring harness in vehicles, as copper is compatible with numerous coatings to prevent corrosion and offer higher conductivity, as compared to that provided by other material types.

, the optical fiber segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Demand for compact systems in the vehicle is increasing owing to a demand for optimum space utilization. Optical fibers are more efficient for such requirements. Copper was a highly attractive sub-segment for wiring harness in vehicles, as copper is compatible with numerous coatings to prevent corrosion and offer higher conductivity, as compared to that provided by other material types. Based on transmission type, the electric wiring segment is highly attractive, owing to higher demand for electricity transfer than data transmission in entry and mid-segment vehicles. Demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles is likely to increase, which in turn is driving the demand for highly advanced systems having more complex and more advanced wiring harness. Rise in popularity of autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicles is estimated to boost the utilization of wiring harness for data transmission, which in turn is projected to boost the data transmission segment.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a notable share of the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific is a highly attractive market for automotive wiring harness due to rising awareness among people for installation of safety and navigation devices in vehicles, which requires body wiring harness and several other types of wiring harness. Moreover, implementation of government regulations for vehicle safety is also driving the automotive wiring harness market in the region, since vehicle safety instruments require sensors and wiring harness.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global automotive wiring harness market include Delphi Automotive LLP Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Lear Corporation THB Group SPARK MINDA Samvardhana Motherson Group Nexans Autoelectric Yazaki Corporation Yura Corporation Leoni Ag Fujikura Ltd. QINGDAO SANYUAN GROUP PKC Group



