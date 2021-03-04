Automotive Tire Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The increasing lifespan of automobiles is one of the major factors fuelling the demand for automotive tires throughout the world. The average life span of the vehicles across the world increased from 10.5 years to 12 years during 2010—2018, mainly on account of the increasing enactment of various regulations and policies by the governments of many countries and rising competition amongst the automobile manufacturing companies all over the world. The surging average life spans of vehicles have massively increased the mileage of the vehicles, which has in turn, amplified the incidence of wear and tear on the tires.

The flourishing automotive industry, especially in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is another important factor responsible for the soaring sales of automotive tires throughout the world. Driven by these factors, the revenue generated from the worldwide sales of automotive tires is expected to rise from 155.3 billion to 237.2 billion from 2018 to 2024. The global automotive tire market revenue is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2019—2024).

