Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market 2021 – Industry Size, Business Opportunity, Future Scope, Analysis by Top Players like Continental, Sumitomo Riko, SKF, NOK and more – Forecast 2028

Automotive rubber molded components are formed when uncured rubber materials are cured under a high amount of pressure with inserts of metal, textiles or plastics in the required shape of the components. The methods used in the rubber molding procedure can be defined as compression, injection and transfer molding. These different components are useful in a number of different parts of the vehicles.

Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.90% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive rubber molded components market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The automotive rubber molded components market has a huge potential to grow over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, owing to the increasing trend of electric vehicles along with the new energy vehicles is propelling the demand for EPDM rubber-molded components. In addition, the significant increase in demand for vehicles, which has accordingly increased the sale of automotive rubber-molded components along with rapid industrialization and globalization and introduction of the latest and cost efficient technologies are also largely influencing the growth of the automotive rubber molded components market. Also the high R&D investment for the product development is another driver flourishing the growth of automotive rubber molded components market, which in turn is raising the growth of the target market.

Segmentation : Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market

On the basis of material type, the automotive rubber molded components market is segmented into ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), natural rubber (NR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and others.

Based on component type, the automotive rubber molded components market is segmented intoseals, gaskets, hoses, weather-strips and others. Seals have further been segmented into mechanical seals, o-ring, lip seals, rotary seals and others.

The automotive rubber molded components market has also been segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and others.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the automotive rubber molded components report are Continental AG, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, SKF, ALP, Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd., NOK CORPORATION, HUTCHINSON, Trinity Auto Engineering Pvt. Limited., Freudenberg SE, Trelleborg AB, VISCON RUBBER INDUSTRIES, Cooper Standard, Steele Rubber Products, Rubber The Right Way, Timco Rubber, Dana Limited, TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd., Tubular Products, CGR Products, and Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

Automotive Rubber Molded Components market is analysed and market size, volume Automotive rubber molded components market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, material type, component type and vehicle type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Rubber Molded Components market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Rubber Molded Components market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Rubber Molded Components market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Rubber Molded Components market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

