Automotive Relay Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Panasonic Corporation

The report titled “Automotive Relay Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Automotive Relay market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5.2%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354024/automotive-relay-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Relay Market: –Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, MITSUBA Corporation, TE Connectivity, Omron Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Nidec Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– For instance, in Aug 2017, Nidec Corporation announced that its Nagano Prefecture wholly owned subsidiary, Nidec Sankyo Corporation, acquired the entire business of Tokyo Maruzen Industry Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of electric contact materials in Chiba Prefecture.

– In April 2017, Panasonic Corporation decided to merge its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Panasonic Industrial Devices Obihiro Co., Ltd. (PID Obihiro) and Panasonic Industrial Devices Taiko Co., Ltd. (PID Taiko).

Market Overview:

– The consistent rise in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and technological advancements in vehicle electronics are some of the major driving factors for the growing demand of relay in automobiles.

– The demand for advanced relays, with light-weight and high-performance characteristics, is compelling manufacturers to invest in producing more solid-state relays, compared to traditional heavy electromechanical relays, owing to the growing hybrid and electric vehicles demand in the region. For instance, in 2017, Volvo, one of the major automakers in the industry, stated that it may only manufacture electric cars by 2019, under the project of the Five-Year plan of Paris Agreement in France.

Key Market Trends

Plug-in Relay to Witness Fast Growth

Currently, the demand solid-state plug-in relay is growing, as they can handle high-rated currents (50A-80A) and operating voltages (less than 400V), similar to that of electromechanical type relays.

Apart from the longer service life plug-in relay, their simple design structure and light-weight nature makes them suitable as a close replacement of heavy electromechanical type relays.

A solid-state plug-in relay is deployed for various application fields of automobiles, such as electrically heated catalytic converters, fuel pumps, radiators fans, headlamps (low and high variations), defoggers etc.

Moreover, plug-in relays are also available in three major operating characteristics with a current carrying capacities of 30A, 40A, and 70A. ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) Controls are one of the prominent areas of applications for plug-in relays in the automotive market.

Increasing Penetration of Automated Systems Driving the Adoption of Electronics in Automobiles Globally

The automotive industry is transitioning from hardware- to software-enabled vehicles, and the average software and electronics content per vehicle is increasing rapidly. The integration of new functions and features into the car are often enabled by electronics. Thus, there is an increasing penetration of electronics into major application fields, including powertrain, safety management, body, and convenience or infotainment.

Both government involvement and consumers demand for greater automatic control of systems have been resulting in the increased usage of electronics in vehicles. Electronics is giving new opportunities to improve energy efficiency and emission reduction as several functions can be consolidated into fewer and smaller electronic control super units, thereby reducing the weight. The high penetration rate of automobile electronics across all different vehicle classes is being influenced by three major aspects, namely productivity, quality, and innovation.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Automotive Relay market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Automotive Relay Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354024/automotive-relay-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Automotive Relay Industry:

Automotive Relay Market Sales Overview.

Automotive Relay Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Automotive Relay Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Automotive Relay Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Automotive Relay Market Analysis by Application.

Automotive Relay Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Automotive Relay market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Automotive Relay market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Automotive Relay market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Automotive Relay market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Automotive Relay market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]