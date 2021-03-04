Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.53% by forecast 2028

Automotive regenerative braking system refers to a type of component that is installed in vehicles for the saving of energy and emissions when the brakes are applied. At the time when the brakes are applied in a vehicle, energy utilized in the mobility of the vehicle is destroyed and emitted in the form of heat. This energy is used by regenerative braking system to sort and convert into electrical energy that applied for comfort and infotainment purposes.

The automotive regenerative braking system market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.53% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The increasing need for regenerative braking system (RBS) as a measure to harvest energy generated during braking, rise in concerns regarding traffic congestion and the high usage of RBS to convert kinetic energy into electrical energy which can be stored in a battery or used during acceleration are the major factors driving the automotive regenerative braking system market. The co-dependence of RBS and storage systems on each other’s efficiency to increase the mile range in the electric vehicles and save cost during traffic congestion, and adoption of RBS in electric buses and coaches accelerate the automotive regenerative braking system market growth. The popularity of RBS in electric buses as it exhibits high mile range, initiatives taken by government for environment-friendly buses across the world such as hybrid buses or electric buses and high demand as these RBS system reduces carbon emission and cost of fuel influence the automotive regenerative braking system market.

Segmentation : Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

On the basis of storage type, the automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented into battery, flywheel, ultracapacitors and hydraulics.

On the basis of electric vehicle type, the automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented into HEV, PHEV and BEV.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the automotive regenerative braking system market report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Skeleton Technologies, MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brembo, Tesla, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Mazda Motor Corporation, ADVICS CO.,LTD., DENSO CORPORATION, NISSIN KOGYO CO,LTD., Mazda Motor Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Faurecia among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The automotive regenerative braking system market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, storage type, electric vehicle type and vehicle type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global automotive regenerative braking system market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Regenerative Braking System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Regenerative Braking System market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Regenerative Braking System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Regenerative Braking System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Regenerative Braking System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

