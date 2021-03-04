Automotive Fastener Market With Key Companies Profile & Cost Structure Analysis By 2030

The global automotive fastener market is expected to observe an extensive growth in the coming years, owing to shift in focus toward lightweight vehicles and increase use of electronics such as carputers, ignition systems, in-car entertainment systems, and telematics in automobiles. In addition, high production of automobiles across major economies of the world is further expected to benefit the market, during the forecast period. Also, the development of more superior materials and cutting-edge automotive technologies resulting in more advance automotive fasteners is certainly boosting the market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest automotive fastener market, followed by Europe during the historical period, owing to high production of automobiles in this region. China is the world’s largest automobile manufacturer and is one of the major consumers of fastener, attributing to the growth of its market in the region. Furthermore, governments’ regulations and guidelines for lightweight vehicles have prompted to developments in technologies for producing durable and lightweight products in the region.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, South Africa, and Australia.

