Automotive Cylinder Head Market 2021 Business Scenario – Nemak, Isuzu, Toyota, Volkswagen, HYUNDAI, MONTUPET, MITSUBISHI, Honda, Mahle, Cummins, Dongfeng, Great Wall, CHANGAN, Scania, HUAYU

The Automotive Cylinder Head Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Cylinder Head market will register a 4.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19470 million by 2025, from $ 16550 million in 2019.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10012322344/global-automotive-cylinder-head-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market: Nemak, Isuzu, Toyota, Volkswagen, HYUNDAI, MONTUPET, MITSUBISHI, Honda, Mahle, Cummins, Dongfeng, Great Wall, CHANGAN, Scania, HUAYU, Fairbanks Morse, Tianchang, Faw, Perkins, WEICHAI, Hongqi, Yongyu, Zhonglian and others.

Industry News:

Toyota Awarded the 66th Okochi Memorial Production Prize for the Development of an Aluminum Casting Technology that Improves the Plant Environment and Product Functionality

Toyota City, Japan, April 3, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it has jointly developed an innovative aluminum casting technology that improves the plant environment and product functionality, for which it has received the Okochi Memorial Production Prize in the 66th (2019) Okochi Memorial Prize awards. Presented by the Okochi Memorial Foundation, the Okochi Memorial Prize acknowledges remarkable achievements related to research and development, and the application of production engineering, production technology, and production systems annually. This marks the first time in three years that Toyota has been awarded the well-established, prestigious Okochi Memorial Prize. It is also the 12th Okochi Memorial Prize overall for Toyota.

Toyota is implementing initiatives to achieve the “Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge,” which is one of the targets in the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, announced in 2015. As the electrification of vehicles proceeds, engines will also have to evolve, such as through the use of technologies to achieve high thermal efficiency. For these two reasons, Toyota developed the aluminum casting technology that received this prize.

Volkswagen Jetta Build // VR6 Cylinder Head Removal

TARRYTOWN, N.Y.– Dec. 22, 2016– Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (“Prestige” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire C.B. Fleet Company (“Fleet”), a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of feminine care and other over-the-counter (“OTC”) healthcare products, for $825 million in cash. The transaction moves the company towards its stated goal of 85% “invest-for-growth” revenue and is expected to result in pro forma revenues of approximately $1.0 billion for the Company in Fiscal 2018.

The transaction will add leading brands to the company’s Women’s Health, Gastrointestinal and Pediatric Care categories with revenues of approximately $205 million over the trailing twelve months ended September. The portfolio is anchored by Summer’s Eve® in Feminine Care, which represents approximately 65% of the Fleet portfolio, and holds a #1 market share position in its respective category. Introduced in 1972, Summer’s Eve has a long history of sales growth, consumer awareness, and product innovation. The Fleet® brand holds a market-leading #1 share in both Enemas and Glycerin Suppositories, while Pedia-Lax® holds a #1 share in Pediatric Laxatives.

Buy The Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10012322344?mode=su?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Gray Cast Iron Type

Allory Cast Iron Type

Aluminum Type

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Regional Analysis For Automotive Cylinder Head Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Automotive Cylinder Head market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Automotive Cylinder Head Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Following are major Table of Content of Automotive Cylinder Head Market:

– Global Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Market competition by top Players

– Analysis by Regions

– Consumption by Regions

– Consumption, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

– Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

– Complete profiling and analysis of Players

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Market Forecast

– Global Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10012322344/global-automotive-cylinder-head-market-growth-2020-2025?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Browse Related Reports:

Cylinder Head Gasket Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08312265175/global-cylinder-head-gasket-market-growth-2020-2025?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Aluminum Cylinder Heads Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262258989/global-aluminum-cylinder-heads-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Automotive Cylinder Liner Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192359274/global-automotive-cylinder-liner-market-growth-2020-2025?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]