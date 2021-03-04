Automotive Air Suspension System Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Size, Top Vendors, and Industry Research

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global automotive air suspension system market is predicted to attain a revenue of $8.2 billion by 2022, increasing from $5.0 billion in 2015, progressing at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). The two types of automotive air suspension systems are manual air suspension and electronic air suspension, between which, the demand for electronic air suspension is projected to increase in the years to come.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-air-suspension-system-market/report-sample

These air suspensions offer a number of benefits, including greater driving comfort, higher load carrying capacity, improved safety level, and several adjustment options. Electric control unit (ECU), height sensor, air reservoir, air compressor, air spring, and shock absorber are the major components of an automotive air suspension systems. Out of these, the demand for ECUs is expected to rise in the coming years, owing to the changing preference for using electronically controlled systems that offer enhanced performance in vehicles.

Geographically, the European region emerged as the largest automotive air suspension system market in the past, and is further predicted to create the largest demand for these devices in the coming years as well. The rising production of vehicles and stringent government regulations about greenhouse gas emissions in the region are driving the demand for automotive air suspension systems. It is further expected that Asia-Pacific region will also create high for these devices in the coming years due to the rising disposable income of people.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-air-suspension-system-market

In conclusion, the market is growing due to the rising disposable income of people and increasing demand for luxury buses and premium cars.