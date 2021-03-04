Automated Valet Parking Technology Market Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automated Valet Parking Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The current model of vehicle parking is no longer able to handle the increasing demand for parking the vehicles efficiently. The demand for updated parking solution can be addressed with automated valet parking (AVP) technology or driverless parking, without increasing the space allocated for the parking lot. Moreover, this technology may help in optimizing and freeing -up the available space for parking in the near future. Hence, the need to optimize the current model of parking system is expected to drive the global automated valet parking technology market during the forecast period (2020–2030)).”

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automated-valet-parking-technology-market/report-sample

Automated Valet Parking Technology Market Competitive Landscape

The global automated valet parking technology market is currently in the development stage with key players including Robert Bosch GmbH., Daimler AG, Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Audi AG, and Nvidia Corp. These players are working toward launching their driverless parking systems.

The report covers country-wise automated valet parking market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the U.A.E.

Automated Valet Parking Technology Market Segmentation

By Design

Flat Floor (Helical)

Flat Floor (One-Way Ramp)

Other

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automated-valet-parking-technology-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Automated Valet Parking Technology Market .

This study covers