Automated Valet Parking Technology Market Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automated Valet Parking Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The current model of vehicle parking is no longer able to handle the increasing demand for parking the vehicles efficiently. The demand for updated parking solution can be addressed with automated valet parking (AVP) technology or driverless parking, without increasing the space allocated for the parking lot. Moreover, this technology may help in optimizing and freeing -up the available space for parking in the near future. Hence, the need to optimize the current model of parking system is expected to drive the global automated valet parking technology market during the forecast period (2020–2030)).”
Automated Valet Parking Technology Market Competitive Landscape
The global automated valet parking technology market is currently in the development stage with key players including Robert Bosch GmbH., Daimler AG, Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Audi AG, and Nvidia Corp. These players are working toward launching their driverless parking systems.
The report covers country-wise automated valet parking market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the U.A.E.
Automated Valet Parking Technology Market Segmentation
By Design
- Flat Floor (Helical)
- Flat Floor (One-Way Ramp)
- Other
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the Automated Valet Parking Technology Market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
- Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market