Autogenous Vaccines Market is Driven by Growing Focus on Launching Better and more Effective Products to Prevent Diseases in Animals

Global Autogenous Vaccines Market: Overview

Autogenous vaccines are vaccines derived from pathogens obtained from an individual or animal and then used for the treatment of that animal and/or individual within the same epidemiological unit or in the same rearing chain. These vaccines fare better in living organisms since they circumvent the problems associated with foreign, mass produced immunologically charged material, that might lead to increased immune response that damages the organism’s tissues. Also, since the disease is prevented rather than being cured, the obvious benefits stand out.

It is pertinent to note here that as per Transparency Market Research, the global autogenous vaccines market is set to grow at a moderate compound annual growth over the period of 2020 to 2030. In its upcoming report on the market, it notes that it the steady CAGR will lead to a notable increase in market worth.

Global Autogenous Vaccines Market: Notable Developments

Players operating in the global autogenous vaccines market are entering into strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions to diversify and improve their product portfolio and improve market penetration. This, along with some other growth measures opted by market players are leading to certain developments.

In the year 2019, IDT Biologika GmbH (‘IDT’), a company in the veterinary biopharmaceutical sphere, was acquired by Ceva Santé Animale (‘Ceva’). This is set to consolidate its market position.

Also, in 2017, Elanco Animal Health expanded its manufacturing capacity by setting up another facility in Winslow, Maine. This is in line with the strategy discussed above, leading to better market penetration.

The global autogenous vaccines market is consolidated. Top-tier players in the market, creating new benchmarks for growth are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco Animal Health

Ceva (Ceva Biovac)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Dyntec S. R. O.

Global Autogenous Vaccines Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Growing focus on launching better and more effective products to prevent diseases in animals is paving way for favorable notable growth of the autogenous vaccines market. Since biotechnology is largely automated now, benefits would be reaped by autogenous vaccines manufacturers.

A number of varied contagious diseases afflict animals. Some of these include peste des petits ruminants (PPR) or goat plague, a major challenge in the animal healthcare sphere, and pink eyes. According to the FAO, 90% of small ruminant inhabitants can be affected by PPR. Government initiatives are noted in developed nations in this direction. In lieu of this, veterinary vaccines play a positive role. And, this is leading to more investments in autogenous vaccines.

Global Autogenous Vaccines Market: Regional Analysis

In developed countries, production systems are increasing their efficiency and environmental sustainability. North America and Europe will lead revenue charts of the market due to the increased care given to existing livestock. Increasing incidence of rare contagious diseases, pouring in of investments, and implementation of initiatives aimed at eliminating zoonotic disease are all adding to growth of the autogenous vaccines market in these regions.

High growth would be noted in developing regions of the world; Asia Pacific is set to be a fertile ground for novel opportunities to emerge. Livestock rearing and management in developing countries is evolving in response to rapidly increasing demand for associated products. It is pertinent to note here that since the year 2000, meat production has stabilized in high income countries but has grown by 68%, 64%, and 40% in Africa, Asia, and South America, respectively. These would therefore generate interesting growth opportunities in the market.

