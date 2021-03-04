Australia Battery Market 2021 Business Scenario – Century Yuasa Batteries Pty Ltd, EnerSys, Robert Bosch (Australia) Pty Ltd

The report titled “Australia Battery Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Australia Battery market is expected to register a CAGR of around 12%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Australia Battery Market: –Century Yuasa Batteries Pty Ltd, EnerSys, Robert Bosch (Australia) Pty Ltd, Exide Australia Pty Ltd, and VARTA AG

Industry News and Developments:

– The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to dominate in the Australia battery market during the forecast period.

– Australia is expected to become a hub for the entire lithium-ion battery value chain in the coming years, which, in turn, is expected to create an opportunity for the Australia battery market in the near future.

– The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the Australia battery market over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Factors such as declining lithium-ion battery prices, increasing solar PV installations, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles are driving the battery market in the country. However, the insufficient supply of raw materials to maintain the demand is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Lithium-ion Battery Technology to Dominate the Market

– The lithium-ion batteries were initially developed to serve the consumer electronics sector as these batteries last for a large number of charging cycles, have a high capacity-to-weight ratio, and high energy density, which makes them ideal for consumer electronics applications.

– The rise in urbanization and consumer spending across the country are expected to drive the demand for technically advanced devices, in turn, leading to a rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries.

– Australia being the world’s largest producer of lithium, and with mineral reserves that cover almost 90% of the elements that are required in Lithium-ion battery production, Australia provides an enormous opportunity for players engaged in the entire value chain of Li-ion battery production.

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Drive the Market

– In the early years of the lithium-ion battery market, the consumer electronics sector was the major consumer of the batteries. But in recent years, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have become the biggest consumers of the lithium-ion batteries, owing to the growing sales of the EVs.

– The EVs do not emit CO2, NOX, or any other greenhouse gases, and hence, have a lower environmental impact compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Due to this advantage, the adoption of EVs is expected to grow in Australia.

– As of 2018, Australia electric car stock has reached 10.95 thousands of vehicles from 0.60 thousands of vehicles in 2013. This substantial growth rate owes to the increasing adoption of EVs, which in turn boosts the demand for the battery market.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Australia Battery market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Australia Battery Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Australia Battery market size based on value and volume

Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Australia Battery market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

