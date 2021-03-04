Australia Aesthetic Devices Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers – Abbvie Inc. (Allergan Inc.), Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd), Cutera, Inc., Lumenis Inc., CANDELA CORPORATION, Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co

The Australia Aesthetic Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Australia aesthetic devices market is expected to grow due to the certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures and rapid technological advancement in devices. New technologies are being developed and introduced into the market, which includes the use of laser, dynamic pulse control, radiofrequency, and infrared technologies is the major factor spurring the market growth in Australia. Furthermore, with increasing fashion trends, beauty consciousness, lifestyle changes, and higher per capita income, the aesthetic procedures market are also driving the market rapidly. Hence, there is a simultaneous demand for aesthetic devices. However, the side effects associated with cosmetic surgery_ act as a barrier to the aesthetic devices market thereby hampering the growth of the Australia aesthetic devices market.

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Australia Aesthetic Devices Market: Abbvie Inc. (Allergan Inc.), Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd), Cutera, Inc., Lumenis Inc., CANDELA CORPORATION, Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cynosure Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical, Inc.)

Market Overview:

Dermal Fillers Segment Dominates the Australia Aesthetic Devices Market

Non-surgical enhancements using cosmetic injections, such as dermal fillers, are becoming increasingly popular in Australia. The dermal fillers include botox, hyaluronic acid, polymers and particles, and collagen. Hyaluronic acid fillers have become the most used soft tissue filler augmentation agents over the past few years. They have helped revolutionize the filler market with a number of new products available for use for patients.

According to the ISAPS Report, the total number of procedures in Australia in 2018 was 202,642. Australians are spending mostly on anti-wrinkle injections, followed closely by dermal fillers. Hence with the increasing use of the dermal fillers in Australia, the market is expected to grow.

Competitive Landscape

The Australia Aesthetic Devices market has rapidly evolved over the last few years. Industry observed significant changes in adopting market strategies such as product developments, mergers and acquisitions in recent years. Thus, the Australia Aesthetic Devices market has become a very competitive industry. Major companies in the market are Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd), Cutera, Lumenis Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc among others.

