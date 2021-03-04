At 5.5% CAGR, N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Size, Growth, Analysis and Share to accumulate US 1091.18 Million by 2025

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market is valued at USD 740.24 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1091.18 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period.

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025 Growing demand of personal protection safety devices like masks, hand gloves for rising frequencies of infectious diseases like corona virus, plague etc. with rapidly surge in patient pool across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the N95 grade medical protective masks market over forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/922

Scope of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks is a respiratory protective device intended to protect the wearer from liquid and airborne particles contaminating the face to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. The N95 mask provides the protection of respiratory system with the blockage of 95% of very small (0.3 micron) test particles. The N95 grade medical mask has got FDA approval in health care settings for the certain filtering of face piece can be used by the every individual. N95 respirator requires a proper fit to face generally to check for proper fit, it is provided with adjustable straps for tight and comfortable setting. The clearance of these respirators has got involves the evaluation of safety data from biocompatibility testing and performance testing from fluid resistance and flammability testing. However, the N95 respirator is manufactured with certain care associated with various test methods, labeling, conditioning requirements, independent process and quality control audits, and followed by inspection programs as it intended for use in a healthcare setting. Specifically, the N95 mask are for the single-use, to protect both the patients, healthcare, as well as used in construction and other industrial type that expose workers, individuals to dust and small particles. Recently the demand of N95 mask has increased tremendously due to rapid increase in the infectious diseases such as Corona virus etc.

Global N95 Grade medical protective masks market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and by regional & country level. Based on product type, the market is segmented as with exhalation valves, without exhalation valves and others. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market is classified on the basis of application are hospital & clinic, personal care/individual, industrial and others.

The regions covered in this N95 Grade medical protective masks market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of N95 Grade medical protective masks is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Manufacturers:

3M climbs on mask demand in the latest coronavirus play.

Global N95 Grade medical protective masks market report covers prominent players like,

3M

Hakugen

Ansell

Sinotextiles

Shanghai Dasheng

Te Yin

Gerson

Honeywell

Vogmask

Kimberly-clark

Cardinal Health

KOWA

DACH

CM

Others.

Get Methodology Of The Report

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Dynamics –

Growing demand of personal protective safety equipment’s due to rising pollution by air which causes the respiratory infectious diseases is expected to grow the N95 grade medical protective masks market. According to WHO, air pollution causes death of around seven million people around the globe annually due to breathing of contaminated air containing high levels of pollutants and which causes the respiratory disorder. Respiratory diseases impose an immense worldwide health burden around 334 million people suffer from asthma which is the most common chronic disease of childhood, affecting 14% of children globally which can be curbed by the use of N95 grade respiratory protective mask. In addition to this, the aging and geriatric population with increasing health awareness is responsible for the growth of protective masks to avoid the viral infection. According to the UN department of economic and social affairs, by 2050 the urban population of developing countries will reach 5.3 billion, with Asia expected to host 63% approximately 3.3 billion people and Africa nearly 20% of the world’s urban population. Due to increasing geriatric population, the possibility of viral infection may rise which leads to increase the demand for the N95 grade medical protective masks. However, the N95 protective respirator mask may not provide full protection through the hazardous infections and it is avoided to use for the people with chronic respiratory, cardiac, or other medical conditions that make breathing difficult for the wearer to breathe. This situation may hamper the growth of the market at some extent. Moreover, increasing adoption of safety healthcare protective devices along with the rising awareness among the people has created huge opportunity for the N95 grade medical protective mask market.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the N95 grade medical protective masks market with the potential rate due to rising hospitalized patient pool of various infectious diseases which requires advanced treatment for healthcare. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has detected nearly 1.7 million hospitalized patients annually which acquire Healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) while being treated for other health issues out of which that more than 98,000 patients die due to these infection. The growth of this market in this region is primarily driven by the increasing patient pool due to an unhealthy diet and sedated lifestyle.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing demand of N95 protective mask respiratory protective mask to the huge patient pool of sever infectious disease like corona virus. The growing need for protective masks to the patient as well as individual due to outbreak of infectious diseases like corona virus originated from China has substantially increased the demand of N95 respiratory protective mask in the global market. According to the World Economic Forum in 2020, there have been more than 81000 confirmed cases of corona virus infection (COVID-19), which has emerged in more than 24 countries with more than 2700 deaths around the world.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/922

Europe is the third-largest region for dominating the growth of N95 protective respiratory mask due to rise of infectious and Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) like, cardiovascular diseases, influenza viral infection. According to WHO, the Europe region accounts to rise of NCDs with around 77% of the disease burden which directly increases the demand for N95 grade medical protective masks to avoid viral infections.

Key Benefits for Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Reports–

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: With exhalation valves, Without exhalation valves, Others

By Application: Hospitals & Clinics, Personal care/individual, Industrial, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/n-grade-medical-protective-masks-market-size