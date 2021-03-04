At 12.3% CAGR, Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size to Surpass USD 80.42 Billion by 2027

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is valued at USD 35.70 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 80.42 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

The growth of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is driven by factors such as increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning ,image recognition and the increasing awareness of high adoption of AIDC devices

Get Sample of This [email protected] https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12877&RequestType=Sample

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) refers to the methods of automatically identifying objects, collecting data and entering them directly into computer systems, without human involvement. It is a broad category of technologies used to collect information from an individual, object, image or sound without manual data entry. AIDC systems are used to manage inventory, delivery, assets, security and documents. It is a useful tool because of its ability to facilitate identification of objects, and to track moving objects. It has therefore proved useful in a wide range of industries. This type of automated wireless AIDC system is very effective in factory environments where barcode labels cannot be used or would not survive. Advantages of Automatic Identification and Data Capture are improved clarity and efficiency, faster turnaround, reduces paperwork, costs, and frustration, reduced errors, automated data capture will save money.

Global automatic identification and data capture market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional& country level. Based upon type automatic identification and data capture market is classified as magnetic stripe cards, optical character recognition (OCR) systems, barcodes, biometric systems, smart cards and radio-frequency identification (RFID) products. Based upon application automatic identification and data capture market is classified into banking and finance, government, healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and other.

The regions covered in this Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Automatic Identification and Data Capture is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Companies

like Impinj

Cipherlab

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

NCR

Zebra Technologies Corporation

M3 Mobile

Denso Wave

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd

Avery Dennison

Epson

Honeywell International Inc

Code Corporation

Casio

Newland Europe B.V

Bluebird Inc

others

The growth of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is driven by factors such as increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition and the increasing awareness and high adoption of AIDC devices

The growth of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is driven by factors such as increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition and the increasing awareness and high adoption of AIDC devices. Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) techniques provide fast, easy and accurate data collection methods. AIDC methods in general do not require human involvement Interactive in order to capture data; these methods include technologies like barcodes, biometrics, RFID and others. Increase in awareness of QR Codes via payment transactions will allow consumers to interact with QR Codes for other purposes as well getting information, availing an offer, registering for an event, etc. According to Scanova, in 2017, about 1.7 Billion coupons were obtained via QR Codes. And in 2018, an estimated 3.27 Million households obtained a coupon via a QR Code. Several financial institutions are adopting automatic identification and data capture technologies such as biometrics and smart cards to provide an extra layer of security in day-to-day operations. These include biometric devices like fingerprint scanners, fingerprint readers, and iris scanners, magnetic stripe cards, and smart cards. For instance, a survey conducted by the Bureau of Financial Institutions found that 75 banks and credit unions’ losses due to data security breaches reached a total of over USD 2.1 million US. However, lack of awareness and high upfront investments associated with the installation of certain AIDC products such as RFID and biometric systems are the major pain points, restraining the adoption of this technology. Factors such as rising government regulations and growing opportunities from supply chain management and healthcare industries are expected to support the growth of players in the automatic identification & data capture market.

Asia pacific is dominating the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market.

Asia pacific is dominating the automatic identification and data capture market, due to the rapid expansion of retail and logistics companies, along with the presence of several automatic identification and data capture players in the region. For Example, Japan-based NEC Corporation has set a revenue target of USD1bn across five years to tap opportunities in smart digital solutions space in the country. Europe is second largest region for the growth of Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market. In Europe rising acceptance of advanced technologies such as barcode, RFID, and biometrics together with increasing consumer demand for AIDC devices, increasing usage of smartphones and online shopping, and growing awareness for data security. In North America, The increasing adoption of biometric authentication devices particularly for international border crossing to enhance national security is expected to encourage the overall growth of the AIDC market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market Segmentation –

By Types: Magnetic Stripe Cards, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems, Barcodes, Biometric Systems, Smart Cards, Radio-frequency identification (RFID) Products

By Application: Banking and Finance, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production 2014-2025

2.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key Automatic Identification and Data Capture Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automatic Identification and Data Capture Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production

4.2.2 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production

4.3.2 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production

4.4.2 China Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automatic Identification and Data Capture Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production

4.5.2 Japan Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automatic Identification and Data Capture Import & Export

5 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Type

6.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue by Type

6.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Price by Type

Continued….

Full Research Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/ICT-and-Media/Automatic-Identification-and-Data-Capture-Market-Size/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com